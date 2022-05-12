Ask the Expert
Sun Life announces election of directors

Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sun Life logo (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.)
Sun Life logo (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.)(PRNewswire)

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced that the 10 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 18, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote held yesterday at its annual meeting of common shareholders are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Deepak Chopra

318,160,730

99.0%

3,202,597

1.0%

Stephanie L. Coyles

320,814,473

99.8%

548,854

0.2%

Ashok K. Gupta

320,700,800

99.8%

662,527

0.2%

M. Marianne Harris

320,237,789

99.6%

1,125,538

0.4%

David H. Y. Ho

320,664,759

99.8%

698,568

0.2%

Helen M. Mallovy Hicks

320,808,953

99.8%

554,374

0.2%

Marie-Lucie Morin

320,757,534

99.8%

605,793

0.2%

Scott F. Powers

319,261,887

99.3%

2,101,440

0.7%

Kevin D. Strain

320,799,884

99.8%

563,443

0.2%

Barbara G. Stymiest

315,189,097

98.1%

6,174,230

1.9%


The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders will be available on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.35 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:                                                                   

Investor Relations Contact:

Krista Wilson                                                                                       

Yaniv Bitton                                     

Director                                                                                                 

Head of Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Corporate Communications                                                                

T. 416-979-6496

T.  226-751-2391                                                                                 

yaniv.bitton@sunlife.com

krista.wilson@sunlife.com                                                                  


https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-announces-election-of-directors-301546585.html

