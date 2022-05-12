Jamestown Coating Technologies Acquires Yenkin-Majestic Industrial Paint Business

JAMESTOWN, Pa., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamestown Coating Technologies, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of industrial paints and coatings, and The Yenkin-Majestic Paint Corporation, an Ohio-based manufacturer of coatings and coatings resins, have entered into a definitive agreement under which Jamestown Coating Technologies will acquire Yenkin-Majestic's industrial paint business, producing coatings for the OEM market under the YM-Industrial brand.

Jamestown Coating Technologies is a 6th-generation, family owned manufacturer of industrial paints and coatings. (PRNewswire)

"The acquisition of the YM-Industrial portfolio of products is an excellent strategic fit for Jamestown," said Michael Walton, CEO of Jamestown Coatings. "We're excited to collaborate with Yenkin-Majestic's customers, and we will continue to provide the excellent service and quality that has been Yenkin-Majestic's hallmark.This product portfolio will also benefit Jamestown's existing customers by leveraging Yenkin-Majestic's long history of developing high performance, environmentally friendly paints and coatings. Both companies' customers will benefit from Jamestown's continued investment in Research & Development, improving manufacturing efficiency, and supply chain resiliency."

The sale of Yenkin-Majestic's industrial coatings business continues the company's shift to focus investment on its OPC Polymers unit, which supplies the coatings industry with alkyd, copolymer, and specialty resins."Our primary objective in working with Jamestown has been to ensure the high-quality and service-oriented continuation of supply to our industrial coatings customers, particularly under these difficult supply-chain conditions. Our customers are in great hands with Jamestown," said Andrew O. Smith, the CEO of Yenkin-Majestic. "Over the coming months, we will work together closely to make sure the transition is seamless."

J.D. Walton, President of Jamestown Coatings said, "This acquisition is the fourth in our company's 137-year history. It demonstrates our desire to grow our industrial coatings business in parallel with our consumer packaging coatings business. In addition to facilities investments, we're adding personnel in R&D, manufacturing, and sales. We continue to find excellent opportunities in the market, and this acquisition positions us to succeed well into the future."

About Jamestown Coating Technologies

Jamestown Coating Technologies, based in Jamestown, PA, is a 6th generation, family-owned manufacturer of consumer packaging coatings and industrial paints and coatings. Serving Original Equipment Manufacturers and Packaging Converters across the globe, Jamestown custom formulates its products to help improve its customers' profitability. Jamestown produces coatings that minimize waste, improve throughput, offer superior corrosion protection, and reduce energy consumption. Learn more at www.jamestowncoatings.com.

About Yenkin-Majestic

Yenkin-Majestic Paint Corporation, based in Columbus, OH, is the owner of OPC Polymers, one of North America's leading suppliers of coatings resins. OPC Polymers serves the paint industry through continuous innovation in its broad portfolio of alkyd, copolymer, and specialty resins. This family-owned business began in 1920. Learn more at www.opcpolymers.com.

