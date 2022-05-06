Jeep® Grand Cherokee L Wins Best Full-size SUV Award in Annual Good Housekeeping Best Family Car Competition

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The all-new Jeep® Grand Cherokee L, known for its legendary 4x4 capability, standard and available safety features, spacious and well-appointed interior and innovative technologies, wins the Best Full-Size SUV award in annual Good Housekeeping Best Family Car competition. (PRNewswire)

Jeep® Grand Cherokee L recognized for its 4x4 capability, standard and available safety features, spacious and well-appointed interior and innovative technologies

The most awarded SUV ever, the Grand Cherokee lineup includes both two- and three-row models and a new 4xe electric plug-in hybrid powertrain

Good Housekeeping, in partnership with Car and Driver, has named the all new Jeep® Grand Cherokee L as the Best Full-Size SUV as part of its annual Best Family Car competition.

"The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee L truly stands out in its segment and continues to raise the bar in capability, performance and luxury, while also breaking new ground in versatility and functionality. When it comes to full-size SUVs, the Grand Cherokee sets the bar extremely high with its legendary 4x4 capability, uncompromised third-row capacity and premium amenities," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "The entire Grand Cherokee lineup – including the first electrified two-row 4xe variant – has something to offer every customer, including families that may need extra space or those who enjoy a bit more adventure off the beaten path."

The Good Housekeeping Institute (GHI) worked with Car and Driver to screen hundreds of new vehicles and to identify the top makes and models for 2022. GHI experts logged thousands of miles on test tracks and open roads, while assessing the top priorities drivers value in a vehicle: safety, value, handling, interior design, comfort and onboard technology.

To select the best vehicles, engineers, analysts and consumers evaluated several features, such as the ease of folding seats, storage and cargo space, as well as the fit and installation of child safety seats. Bonus points were awarded for innovative technology like hands-free liftgates and other features that improve the driving experience.

The iconic fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee – the most awarded SUV ever – is known for its legendary 4x4 capability, superior on-road refinement, premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out. Now for 2022, an expanded lineup includes a two-row, a 4xe plug-in-hybrid model and three-row Grand Cherokee L model.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L debuted last year to meet the growing needs of Jeep customers who asked for more space and functionality. Designed to maximize overall passenger comfort, the Grand Cherokee L delivers uncompromised third-row capacity and increased cargo volume with seating for up to seven passengers. The vehicle's expanded wheelbase creates generous interior room and gives passengers expansive, class-leading legroom in the second row.

The state-of-the-art Grand Cherokee L is designed inside and out to deliver unmatched capability and composed driving dynamics. Its renowned 4x4 systems (Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II), Quadra-Lift air suspension and Selec-Terrain traction management system instill Grand Cherokee L with the Jeep brand's legendary 4x4 capability.

With premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out, the Grand Cherokee L has more than 110 advanced safety and security features, including an impressive amount of standard safety features, plus available driver-assist systems, 360-degree surround view, drowsy driver detection and night vision cameras. Segment-leading technologies include a 10.25-inch front passenger screen, rear-seat monitoring camera system, rear-seat entertainment displays with built-in Amazon Fire TV and an available premium 19-speaker, 950-watt McIntosh audio system.

The entire Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup also comes equipped with the award-winning Uconnect 5 infotainment system, with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

