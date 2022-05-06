HOUSE OF SAKA SECURES EXCLUSIVE LICENSING RIGHTS TO CANNABIS-INFUSED BEVERAGE BRAND 'GEM + JANE'

Luxury infused-beverage company to expand its footprint in the fast-growing cannabis beverage sector

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Saka, Inc, producers of award-winning, alcohol free, cannabis-infused wines from Napa Valley announced today that they have secured exclusive, North American rights to produce and distribute Gem + Jane Cannabis-Infused Beverages from Vintage Wine Estates (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW). The female-targeted, premium beverage was launched by CannaCraft, one of California's largest cannabis companies, in 2021 and this agreement allows the brand to maintain and grow its roots in the cannabis-infused beverage sector. Vintage Wine Estates, which acquired the rights to the brand in 2022, plans to separately launch hemp-derived CBD-infused beverages under the Gem + Jane label in the coming months.

The addition of Gem + Jane to the House of Saka portfolio of brands dramatically expands its footprint in the California market and the infused beverage sector overall, providing an approachable alternative to their luxury, alcohol-free cannabis-infused wines. Boasting over 200 points of distribution, and over half a million in retail sales in its first 6 months in market, Gem + Jane's unique blend of cannabinoids and modern, refreshing flavors have struck a chord with retailers and consumers alike.

The agreement also denotes a strategic shift for House of Saka, moving from a 'branded-house' operating solely in the luxury, cannabis-infused wine sector to a 'house of brands' operating across multiple functional beverage sectors and verticals.

"The addition of Gen + Jane cannabis-infused beverages to the House of Saka portfolio allows for deeper penetration into the legal cannabis sector, increases top and bottom-line revenue and drives operational efficiencies," notes House of Saka Co-Founder, Tracey Mason. "We look forward to stewarding this great brand into the future."

In partnership with licensed manufacturers, House of Saka plans to go into production with Gem + Jane in June for a July 1 release.

Based in Napa Valley, California, the House of Saka creates and manufactures infused luxury products targeting the female consumer. Their portfolio includes House of Saka alcohol-removed, cannabis-infused wines from Napa Valley, Gem + Jane cannabinoid and botanical-infused beverages luxury infused and a pending line of alcohol-free and hemp-CBD beverages. The female, LGBTQ-founded company, established by cannabis insider and entrepreneur, Cynthia Salarizadeh and adult-beverage innovator, Tracey Mason, is guided by an all-female advisory board with more than 100 years of collective experience in wine, cannabis and luxury branding. For more information, please visit www.houseofsaka.com, www.gemjane.com or follow us on social media @InfusedSaka and @InfusedLuxury.

