Diebold Nixdorf Shareholders Re-elect Directors and Pass All Company Proposals at Annual Meeting

HUDSON, Ohio, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) today re-elected its full slate of directors and passed all other proposals at the company's annual meeting.

Diebold Nixdorf Primary Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Diebold Nixdorf) (PRNewsfoto/Diebold Nixdorf) (PRNewswire)

The following directors were re-elected to the company's board by shareholders:

Arthur F. Anton , retired chairman and chief executive officer, Swagelok Company

Bruce H. Besanko , retired chief financial officer, Kohl's Corporation

Reynolds C. Bish, chief executive officer and director, Kofax Limited

William A. (Bill) Borden , corporate vice president, worldwide financial services, Microsoft Corporation

Ellen M. Costello , retired chief executive officer, BMO Financial Corporation and U.S. country head, BMO Financial Group

Phillip R. Cox , president and chief executive officer, Cox Financial Corporation

Dr. Alexander Dibelius , managing partner, CVC Capital Partners GmbH

Matthew Goldfarb , special advisor to the chairman, LICT Corp.

Gary G. Greenfield , non-executive chairman of the board, Diebold Nixdorf , Incorporated; executive advisor, Court Square Capital Partners

Octavio Marquez , president and chief executive officer, Diebold Nixdorf , Incorporated

Kent M. Stahl , retired partner, Wellington Management Company

Lauren C. States , retired vice president, strategy and transformation, IBM Corporation

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-C

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated