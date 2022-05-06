CHEF TIM LOVE AND LIVE NATION REVEAL OPENING SERIES OF SHOWS FOR NEW TANNAHILL'S TAVERN & MUSIC HALL

New Music Venue Inside of Tannahill's Set To Officially Open October 1 WATCH CONCERT LINEUP REVEAL VIDEO HERE

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chef Tim Love and Live Nation revealed the opening series of live performances featuring renowned touring acts and local artists across a wide variety of genres, as well as the official opening date for the music hall inside of Tannahill's. A full list of shows that were just announced can be found below.

Named for Love's son, Tannahill, the 26,000 square-foot live music venue with a main stage, double-sided bar, branded merchandise shop, restaurant, and private event space will open this year in the heart of Fort Worth's Stockyards in the historic Horse and Mule Barns of the Mule Alley redevelopment. Designed by Studio 11, Tannahill's will feature state-of-the-art audio and lighting capabilities and accommodate up to 1,000 concertgoers in general assembly along with three 20-person VIP suite options, a separate lounge area, and a private bar all with views to the main stage.

"Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall is an absolute dream come true project that I'm thrilled to bring to Fort Worth's iconic Stockyards," says Chef Tim Love. "I've spent over 20 years building businesses in the district and am so proud of how it's grown into a thriving center of commerce and culture. This is a beautiful venue and with Live Nation as our partner—the absolute best in class in the live concert business—Tannahill's will help further grow the city's reputation as a bonafide entertainment destination!"

"Our partnership with Tim Love is creating new opportunities to further connect music fans across the region with their favorite artists in the heart of Fort Worth," said Anthony Nicolaidis, Dallas Market President for Live Nation. "The Music Hall within Tannahill's is a spectacular new and intimate space, and we have a terrific opening series of shows planned. We can't wait for fans to come out to experience what Tim Love and Live Nation have cooked up for them."

TANNAHILL'S TAVERN & MUSIC HALL OPENING SERIES OF SHOWS LINEUP

Oct 1 – Muscadine Bloodline

Oct. 6 – Arc Angels

Oct 7 – Arc Angels

Oct. 13 – Tab Benoit with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Oct. 14 – Reckless Kelly

Oct. 16 – Shovels & Rope

Oct. 20 – BAT: A Meat Loaf Celebration featuring The Neverland Express + American Idol Winner Caleb Johnson

Oct. 21 – Shinyribs

Oct. 22 – Ludacris

Oct. 23 – Foreigner

Oct. 27 – Chris Knight

Oct. 28 – Green River Ordinance

Oct. 29 – Jonathan Tyler and The Texas Gentleman

Oct. 30 – Voyage: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band

Oct. 31 – Futurebirds

Nov. 9 – Marcia Ball

Nov. 11 – Cody Canada and The Departed

Nov. 12 – David Ramirez

Nov. 18 – Del Castillo With Vallejo

Nov. 20 – Dee Jay Silver

Dec. 2 – 90's Rewind with Tone Loc, Tag Team, C&C Music Factory and Digital Underground

Dec. 10 – American Aquarium

Dec. 18 – Dee Jay Silver

Dec. 30 – Grady Spencer & The Work

Jan. 13 – The Quebe Sisters

Jan. 15 – Dee Jay Silver

Jan. 27 – Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Feb. 11 – The Mavericks

Feb. 16 – Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

Tickets to the opening series of shows will go on sale on Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. CST at www.livenation.com. Additional shows will continue to be announced.

More about Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

A private entrance welcomes bands into a deluxe green room with a selection of food and drinks personalized for the band by Chef Love as well as laundry, showers, and restrooms. Additionally, the landmark mule barn will be equipped with extensive kitchen facilities designed to accommodate pre-event dining, full concert concessions and ambitious multiple course meals for up to 500 guests, for weddings, family reunions, and other social and corporate events. For more information, please visit tannahills.com or follow @tannahillstavern on Facebook and Instagram.

About Chef Tim Love

Tim Love is the chef and owner of Love Management, Inc. that includes Lonesome Dove Western Bistro (Fort Worth, Austin, Knoxville), Woodshed Smokehouse (Fort Worth & Houston), Love Shack (Fort Worth, DFW Airport, Knoxville, and Houston), Queenie's Steakhouse (Denton, TX), White Elephant Saloon (Fort Worth), Gemelle (Fort Worth), Atico (Fort Worth), Hotel Otto (Fort Worth) and Paloma Suerte (Fort Worth). In 2020, Love celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Lonesome Dove in the Fort Worth Historic Stockyards.

Through Love Management, Inc., Love's influence extends beyond the restaurant industry with a growing entrepreneurial footprint in both the event and entertainment spheres including a strategic alignment with music festivals like Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, as well as holding the title of official chef for Austin City Limits and co-founder of Austin Food & Wine. Love recently announced a partnership with Live Nation, where he will debut Woodshed Smokehouse outlets at select venues, including the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX. For more information about Tim Love, please visit www.cheftimlove.com and check out @cheftimlove on Instagram.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of four market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Artist Nation Management, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com .

For more information, please reach out to love@baltzco.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall