On behalf of investors, Hittelman Strunk continues its investigation of Black Rifle Coffee's potential deception of public shareholders: Effective May 5, 2022, Insiders of Black Rifle Coffee (BRCC) can sell stock just one day after terminating the public's right to exercise and sell the same stock.

SECURITIES FRAUD INVESTIGATION UPDATE:

1. Before markets opened on May 4, 2022, BRCC filed to remove public listing of securities held by public investors.

2. After markets closed on May 4, 2022, BRCC registered new shares authorizing private investors (insiders) to sell their stock to the public.

3. On May 5, 2022, Black Rifle's stock price opened down approximately 20% to $11.80 (down from $33.11 a share as of the closing price on April 11, 2022).

SO, WHAT:

If you purchased Black Rifle Coffee's stock (BRCC, BRCC-WT), you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

