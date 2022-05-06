ASTI AND MOSCATO D'ASTI REINFORCE TIES TO INTERNATIONAL TENNIS AS THE OFFICIAL SPARKLING WINE SPONSOR OF THE ROME-BASED ATP MASTERS 1000 INTERNAZIONALI BNL D'ITALIA

ASTI, Italy, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asti and Moscato d'Asti further consolidate their ties to the world of professional tennis by becoming the official Sparkling Wine Sponsor of the ATP Masters 1000 Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome. This sponsorship follows the successful partnership launched back in November 2021 when Asti and Moscato d'Asti were for the first time the Official Sparkling Wine and Silver Partner of the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. The Asti DOCG consortium is a global partner of the ATP Tour as well.

From Monday May 2nd to Sunday May 15th the consortium products could be found all around the Rome tournament event and enjoyed for fun-filled convivial moments both inside and outside of the Foro Italico, where Asti DOCG will be celebrating the victories of men and women tennis champions. Asti is the perfect combination of freshness and fun for tennis players and fans.

With the Main Draw of the Internazionali BNL d 'Italia opening on May 8th, the premier Italian tennis event will see men and women tennis players battling for the single and double Championships on the red courts of the Foro Italico in Rome. Thanks to the recent reopening of mass events to the public after a long two years of closures and restrictions due to Covid-19, this 79th edition of the tournament promises to be a stellar event. Asti DOCG and Moscato d'Asti will be there to celebrate the return of fans to tennis events.

The ideals of good sportsmanship are exactly in line with those belonging to the families that daily work to produce these Piedmont jewels, Asti DOCG and Moscato d 'Asti DOC wines. These families have been making wines for generations from Moscato Bianco in the historic Piedmont landscape, which is considered part Unesco's World Heritage sites. Their stories and values will be once again in the spotlight thanks to this prestigious international tennis event, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

