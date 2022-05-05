Yardi Receives Highest EPA Honor for Fourth Consecutive Year

Leading real estate technology provider earns 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is honored to receive the 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy after being named Partner of the Year for four consecutive years.

Partner of the Year award winners have made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and promoting public health through energy efficiency messaging. The award celebrates companies that offer energy services and products in the commercial, institutional or industrial markets for successfully assisting clients with strategic energy management and building design.

In addition to promoting ENERGY STAR, Partner of the Year award recipients work with ENERGY STAR to continuously improve and advance service offerings. The award acknowledges Yardi's efforts to educate and support clients with benchmarking services and technology solutions across real estate sectors including:

Helping more than 200 clients benchmark energy in over 5,000 buildings

Benchmarking water in over 4,000 buildings

Promoting the importance of ENERGY STAR scores to clients through education, training and visibility

Including ENERGY STAR in Yardi's energy management software dashboard

Publishing more than 65 articles and 120 social media posts on the benefits of benchmarking, energy management and conservation

Providing digital energy courses for over 6,000 attendees from 30 countries during an annual virtual user conference

Sharing ENERGY STAR data to help clients gain access to green financing for buildings

Earning ongoing ENERGY STAR certification for Yardi corporate headquarters in Goleta, California

"We know it's going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future," said Michael S. Regan, EPA Administrator. "These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers."

"With energy efficiency a core component of our mission as a real estate technology provider, Yardi is so proud to receive this honor from the EPA for the fourth consecutive year. We applaud our clients' achievements and look forward to continuing to assist the real estate industry as it increasingly uses ENERGY STAR to meet business and sustainability goals," said Akshai Rao, senior vice president at Yardi.

Visit energystar.gov/awardwinners for a complete list of honorees.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. For more information about ENERGY STAR, visit www.energystar.gov

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

