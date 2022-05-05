DIESEL WYNWOOD BECOMES FIRST FASHION-BRANDED CONDOMINIUM TO PARTNER WITH FTX.US

The transformative Miami project by the global fashion brand reaches new frontier, now accepting cryptocurrency payment for luxury real estate

MIAMI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Wynwood Condominium , the first Diesel -branded luxury residential development in the world designed "only for the brave," announced today a partnership with West Realm Shires Services Inc. (" FTX US "), a leading U.S.-regulated cryptocurrency platform, to serve as a provider for handling digital currency conversions for the project's residential sales deposits and transactions.

Diesel Wynwood Condominium, the first Diesel-branded luxury residential development in the world designed (PRNewswire)

This is FTX US' first collaboration with a fashion-branded condominium - a testament to innovative thinking – and is another milestone for Diesel Wynwood Condominium, which is pioneering luxury residential living in Wynwood. The alliance speaks to the development's location in the trending submarket, dubbed the 'Silicon Valley of the South,' where technology companies such as Spotify, Atomic and Live Nation have opened offices. Transformed from a sparse warehouse area to one of the city's most sought-after neighborhoods, it is famed for its vibrant culture, art galleries, music, thriving businesses, nightlife, culinary experiences, and most recently, tech scene.

"We are aligned with Miami's mission to establish itself as a national tech and financial powerhouse," said Maximilian Beltrame, CEO of Bel Invest, the development firm behind Diesel Wynwood Condominium. "With FTX as our partner, we look forward to joining key real estate players at the forefront of the digital arena, while expanding investment options for our global buyers, many of whom are 'cryptonaires.' With all that said, this is only the beginning, with more news to come."

"With the addition of FTX's cryptocurrency exchange capabilities and expertise, the project continues to defy conventionality, from its design to now a swift and secure closing process for each residence," said John "Jake" Lecce, sales manager of Diesel Wynwood Condominium.

The transaction process begins with FTX US instantly converting cryptocurrency to the appropriate U.S. dollar amount, avoiding market fluctuations, followed by depositing it swiftly into the seller's account. This provides investors with increased security and a seamless exchange.

Avi Dabir, FTX US Vice President of Business Development commented on today's news, "Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can play a big role in the real estate industry. Our partners at Bel Invest are forward-thinking and recognize the opportunity here. We're excited to work with them on the Diesel Wynwood Condominium to facilitate transactions in cryptocurrency."

Rising eight stories, Diesel Wynwood Condominium converges casual luxury with cutting-edge design through residences ranging from micro-studios to three-bedrooms, with diverse floor plans between 395 and 4,105 square feet. Elevated perks include extra-high ceilings, up to 11 feet, dressed in finished concrete. It's the first time the parent brand's full furniture line, Diesel Living, is offering end-to-end design options. Buyers can opt for turnkey residences with exclusive collections consisting of Moroso furniture, Lodes lighting, Scavolini kitchen and bathroom, IRIS tiles, Berti wood flooring, Seletti home accessories and Mirabello Carrara home linens.

For the most daring, the "Brave Collection" will feature 14 premium penthouses equipped with high-end, exclusive materials and finishes. To captivate the boldest of buyers, the awe-inspiring details will include incorporating liquid marble in the bathrooms and private rooftops with option for an added kitchen and jacuzzi.

Concepted to play and connect, stand-out amenities encompass a rooftop pool deck and lounge; a state-of-the-art fitness center; wine cellar with event space; European spa; sensory room; conference room and more. Designed by Zyscovich Architects, the property's structure echoes the unconventional vibrancy of its Wynwood surroundings.

The residences are priced from $400,000 to $6 million, with exclusive sales representation by ONE Sotheby's International Realty .

ABOUT DIESEL

Created by Renzo Rosso in 1978, Diesel was incepted to offer the world's most innovative, pioneering denim made "only for the brave." Now, it is an internationally-revered brand associated with the unconventional. The slogan, 'For Successful Living' has become a part of the company's DNA, making it a leader in advertising and fashion, and now, in the home through its other line Diesel Living .

ABOUT BEL INVEST

Diesel Wynwood Condominium is developed by Bel Invest, the real estate investment and development firm with prominent projects in Italy, Spain, Germany, and the United States. The company believes real estate expands beyond construction, encompassing products and services that will leave a lasting impact through time. Bel Invest offers its partners the ability to participate in innovative models of integrated business, thus creating an additional layer of high-level, value-add opportunities within the investment industry.

ABOUT ONE Sotheby's International Realty

ONE Sotheby's International Realty is the premier source for luxury real estate and development opportunities along Florida's East Coast, with 27 offices spanning from Miami and Key Biscayne to Vero Beach and Jacksonville. Since its inception in 2008, ONE Sotheby's International Realty has recruited nearly 1,300 of the world's most passionate and well-connected agents. For more than 250 years, the Sotheby's name has exemplified the promise of a life well lived, and ONE Sotheby's International Realty's direct affiliation with Sotheby's and Sotheby's International Realty has offered the company unparalleled, global reach – an attribute sellers reap the full benefit of as their homes receive prime exposure to a network of more than 24,000 associates in more than 75 countries and territories with more than 1,000 offices. The firm's development sales division represents some of the most successful and prestigious condo developments along the coast with a total inventory of over $3.5 billion. Offering committed professionals, backed by a global brand with a heritage of unsurpassed quality, value and trust, ONE Sotheby's International Realty is dedicated to giving extraordinary lives a home to thrive. www.onesothebysrealty.com .

ABOUT FTX US

FTX US is a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Its mission is for FTX US to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer US and international traders a platform that inspires their loyalty, and to become the market leading US regulated cryptocurrency exchange by volume within the next two years. To learn more about FTX US, please visit: https://ftx.us/. FTX US is not available to residents of prohibited jurisdictions, as set out in its Terms of Service.

Diesel Wynwood Condominium (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bel Invest USA