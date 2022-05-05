AIkido Reports Slinger Bag Inc.'s Filing for Nasdaq Public Listing

Company's Flagship Product, The Slinger Bag, Top Rated Among 2022 Tennis Products

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today reported that, on March 30, 2022, Slinger Bag Inc. ("Slinger Bag") filed a Form S-1/A with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") requesting that the company's shares of common stock be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CNXA."

AIkido previously announced that it entered into an August 6, 2021, securities purchase agreement with Slinger Bag, which is the maker of The Slinger Bag, an advanced tennis ball shooter with a wheeled-bag design.

In addition, in an April 29, 2022, article published by Science Focus, The Slinger Bag is rated as one of "[t]he best tennis gadgets for true fans of the sport in 2022." The article describes "The Slinger Bag [as] a complete tennis ball shooter that can keep you training all over the court. With a minimum launch speed of 10 mph and a max speed of 45 mph, and an oscillator to keep the balls coming in random directions, it can provide a refreshingly varied training session. The wheeled-bag design helps to make it super easy to transport too." (https://www.sciencefocus.com/buyers-guides/best-tennis-gadgets/).

Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido, stated, "We congratulate Slinger Bag on filing its application for public listing of its common stock on the NASDAQ. We also congratulate the company for achieving inclusion of The Slinger Bag on a very short list of the best tennis gadgets of 2022. In addition to the company's requested public offering, we are optimistic this top rating for The Slinger Bag will bode well for the future of our investment in this outstanding company. We believe that Slinger Bag is another accretive investment for AIkido shareholders and the potential liquidity event here, will be a benefit to our Company."

About AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology Company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and University of Maryland at Baltimore. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer. We are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

