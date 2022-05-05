AES Attains Third Investment Grade Credit Rating and Reaffirms 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance

Strategic Accomplishments

With investment grade credit rating from Moody's, attained investment grade ratings from all three major ratings agencies

Signed or awarded 1.1 GW of PPAs for new renewable energy projects in the first quarter of 2022, increasing the backlog to 10.3 GW

Construction on schedule for more than 2 GW of renewable energy projects expected to come online in 2022, with solar panels secured for all projects in the US

Q1 2022 Financial Highlights

Diluted EPS of $0.16 , compared to ($0.22) in Q1 2021

Adjusted EPS1 of $0.21 , compared to $0.28 in Q1 2021

Financial Position and Outlook

Reaffirming 2022 Adjusted EPS 1 guidance range of $1.55 to $1.65

Reaffirming 7% to 9% annualized growth target through 2025, off a base year of 2020

ARLINGTON, Va., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Accelerating the future of energy, together. (PRNewsfoto/The AES Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"So far this year, we have attained a third investment grade rating and maintained our strategic momentum from last year by growing our backlog of contracted projects to 10.3 GW. We expect to complete all of these projects through 2025 and they will be a key contributor to our expected annualized growth of 7% to 9%," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. "In spite of supply chain issues impacting many sectors, we have secured solar panels for all of our projects in the US this year and currently expect no delays in their planned commissionings."

"Our resilient business model, which is centered around long-term contracted generation and utilities, continues to insulate us from macroeconomic headwinds such as inflation and interest rate fluctuations," said Stephen Coughlin, AES Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "As in prior years, we expect the bulk of our earnings will be generated in the second half of the year and we remain on track to achieve our full year Adjusted EPS guidance of $1.55 to $1.65."

Q1 2022 Financial Results

First quarter 2022 Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations (Diluted EPS) was $0.16, an increase of $0.38 compared to first quarter 2021, primarily reflecting lower impairments, partially offset by net gains in 2021 from early contract terminations at Angamos, higher income tax expense, the impact of realized gains on de-designated interest rate swaps in 2021, and the gain on remeasurement of the Company's interest in sPower's development platform in 2021.

First quarter 2022 Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 (Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure) was $0.21, a decrease of $0.07 compared to first quarter 2021, primarily reflecting the impact of realized gains on de-designated interest rate swaps in 2021 and lower contributions from the Company's Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean (MCAC) Strategic Business Unit (SBU), partially offset by higher contributions from the South America SBU.

Strategic Accomplishments

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company signed or was awarded 1,087 MW of renewables and energy storage under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA), primarily including 1,019 MW of solar and energy storage in the US.

The Company's backlog is now 10,307 MW expected to be completed through 2025, including:

Guidance and Expectations1

The Company is reaffirming its 2022 Adjusted EPS1 guidance of $1.55 to $1.65 and its 7% to 9% annualized growth rate target through 2025, from a base year of 2020.

1 Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EPS and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EPS to Diluted EPS for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance without unreasonable effort.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

See Non-GAAP Measures for definitions of Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted Pre-Tax Contribution, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Attachments

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Segment Information, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Parent Financial Information.

Conference Call Information

AES will host a conference call on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Interested parties may listen to the teleconference by dialing 1-844-200-6205 at least ten minutes before the start of the call. International callers should dial +1-929-526-1599. The Participant Access Code for this call is 606102. Internet access to the conference call and presentation materials will be available on the AES website at www.aes.com by selecting "Investors" and then "Presentations and Webcasts."

A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be accessible at www.aes.com beginning shortly after the completion of the call.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global power company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to future earnings, growth and financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES' current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Forecasted financial information is based on certain material assumptions. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding accurate projections of future interest rates, commodity price and foreign currency pricing, continued normal levels of operating performance and electricity volume at our distribution companies and operational performance at our generation businesses consistent with historical levels, as well as the execution of PPAs, conversion of our backlog and growth investments at normalized investment levels, rates of return consistent with prior experience and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Important factors that could affect actual results are discussed in AES' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks discussed under Item 1A: "Risk Factors" and Item 7: "Management's Discussion & Analysis" in AES' Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Readers are encouraged to read AES' filings to learn more about the risk factors associated with AES' business. AES undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except where required by law.

Any Stockholder who desires a copy of the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed February 28, 2022 with the SEC may obtain a copy (excluding the exhibits thereto) without charge by addressing a request to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, The AES Corporation, 4300 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22203. Exhibits also may be requested, but a charge equal to the reproduction cost thereof will be made. A copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at www.aes.com.

Website Disclosure

AES uses its website, including its quarterly updates, as channels of distribution of Company information. The information AES posts through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following AES' press releases, quarterly SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive e-mail alerts and other information about AES when you enroll your e-mail address by visiting the "Subscribe to Alerts" page of AES' Investors website. The contents of AES' website, including its quarterly updates, are not, however, incorporated by reference into this release.

THE AES CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

(in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue:





Regulated $ 835

$ 707 Non-Regulated 2,017

1,928 Total revenue 2,852

2,635 Cost of Sales:





Regulated (705)

(582) Non-Regulated (1,617)

(1,389) Total cost of sales (2,322)

(1,971) Operating margin 530

664 General and administrative expenses (52)

(46) Interest expense (258)

(190) Interest income 75

68 Loss on extinguishment of debt (6)

(1) Other expense (12)

(16) Other income 6

43 Gain (loss) on disposal and sale of business interests 1

(5) Asset impairment expense (1)

(473) Foreign currency transaction losses (19)

(35) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES AND EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES 264

9 Income tax expense (60)

(8) Net equity in losses of affiliates (33)

(30) NET INCOME (LOSS) 171

(29) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable stock of subsidiaries (56)

(119) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION $ 115

$ (148) BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE:





NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.17

$ (0.22) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:





NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.16

$ (0.22) DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING 711

666

THE AES CORPORATION

Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Information

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2022

2021 REVENUE





US and Utilities SBU $ 1,117

$ 949 South America SBU 810

884 MCAC SBU 566

535 Eurasia SBU 368

270 Corporate and Other 23

24 Eliminations (32)

(27) Total Revenue $ 2,852

$ 2,635

THE AES CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



March 31, 2022

December 31,

2021

(in millions, except share and per share data) ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,056

$ 943 Restricted cash 334

304 Short-term investments 440

232 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5 and $5, respectively 1,523

1,418 Inventory 688

604 Prepaid expenses 91

142 Other current assets 1,110

897 Current held-for-sale assets 900

816 Total current assets 6,142

5,356 NONCURRENT ASSETS





Property, Plant and Equipment:





Land 443

426 Electric generation, distribution assets and other 26,112

25,552 Accumulated depreciation (8,734)

(8,486) Construction in progress 2,632

2,414 Property, plant and equipment, net 20,453

19,906 Other Assets:





Investments in and advances to affiliates 1,081

1,080 Debt service reserves and other deposits 172

237 Goodwill 1,182

1,177 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $411 and $385, respectively 1,585

1,450 Deferred income taxes 385

409 Other noncurrent assets, net of allowance of $23 and $23, respectively 2,489

2,188 Noncurrent held-for-sale assets 1,159

1,160 Total other assets 8,053

7,701 TOTAL ASSETS $ 34,648

$ 32,963 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 1,288

$ 1,153 Accrued interest 199

182 Accrued non-income taxes 294

266 Accrued and other liabilities 1,140

1,205 Non-recourse debt, including $657 and $302, respectively, related to variable interest entities 2,254

1,367 Current held-for-sale liabilities 578

559 Total current liabilities 5,753

4,732 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES





Recourse debt 3,982

3,729 Non-recourse debt, including $1,909 and $2,223, respectively, related to variable interest entities 14,016

13,603 Deferred income taxes 1,035

977 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,275

3,358 Noncurrent held-for-sale liabilities 739

740 Total noncurrent liabilities 23,047

22,407 Commitments and Contingencies





Redeemable stock of subsidiaries 1,134

1,257 EQUITY





THE AES CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred stock (without par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,043,500 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 838

838 Common stock ($0.01 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 818,735,314 issued and 667,859,645 outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 818,717,043 issued and 666,793,625 outstanding at December 31, 2021) 8

8 Additional paid-in capital 6,903

7,106 Accumulated deficit (974)

(1,089) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,899)

(2,220) Treasury stock, at cost (150,875,669 and 151,923,418 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) (1,832)

(1,845) Total AES Corporation stockholders' equity 3,044

2,798 NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 1,670

1,769 Total equity 4,714

4,567 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 34,648

$ 32,963

THE AES CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

(in millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income (loss) $ 171

$ (29) Adjustments to net income (loss):





Depreciation and amortization 270

275 Loss (gain) on disposal and sale of business interests (1)

5 Impairment expense 1

473 Deferred income taxes (7)

21 Loss on extinguishment of debt 6

1 Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of assets 4

(20) Loss of affiliates, net of dividends 33

36 Emissions allowance expense 118

58 Other 50

19 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (77)

(79) (Increase) decrease in inventory (44)

14 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets 59

22 (Increase) decrease in other assets (10)

31 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other current liabilities (124)

(337) Increase (decrease) in income tax payables, net and other tax payables 7

(92) Increase (decrease) in deferred income 10

(142) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (9)

(3) Net cash provided by operating activities 457

253 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital expenditures (766)

(432) Sale of short-term investments 197

257 Purchase of short-term investments (345)

(130) Contributions and loans to equity affiliates (93)

(64) Purchase of emissions allowances (136)

(31) Other investing (10)

13 Net cash used in investing activities (1,153)

(387) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Borrowings under the revolving credit facilities 1,193

792 Repayments under the revolving credit facilities (715)

(793) Issuance of recourse debt —

7 Repayments of recourse debt (29)

(7) Issuance of non-recourse debt 1,710

307 Repayments of non-recourse debt (788)

(320) Payments for financing fees (27)

(5) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (47)

(17) Acquisitions of noncontrolling interests (535)

(13) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 8

94 Sales to noncontrolling interests 48

1 Issuance of preferred shares in subsidiaries 60

— Issuance of preferred stock —

1,017 Dividends paid on AES common stock (105)

(100) Payments for financed capital expenditures (4)

(1) Other financing 49

31 Net cash provided by financing activities 818

993 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 20

(22) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of held-for-sale businesses (64)

(58) Total increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 78

779 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning 1,484

1,827 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending $ 1,562

$ 2,606 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:





Cash payments for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 185

$ 167 Cash payments for income taxes, net of refunds 46

50 SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Dividends declared but not yet paid 105

101 Non-cash consideration transferred for the Clean Energy transaction —

119

THE AES CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PRE-TAX CONTRIBUTION (PTC) AND ADJUSTED EPS

Adjusted PTC is defined as pre-tax income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation excluding gains or losses of the consolidated entity due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; and (f) net gains at Angamos, one of our businesses in the South America SBU, associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence. Adjusted PTC also includes net equity in earnings of affiliates on an after-tax basis adjusted for the same gains or losses excluded from consolidated entities.

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and the tax impact from the repatriation of sales proceeds, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; (f) net gains at Angamos, one of our businesses in the South America SBU, associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence; and (g) tax benefit or expense related to the enactment effects of 2017 U.S. tax law reform and related regulations and any subsequent period adjustments related to enactment effects, including the 2021 tax benefit on reversal of uncertain tax positions effectively settled upon the closure of the Company's U.S. tax return exam.

The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted PTC is income from continuing operations attributable to AES. The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted EPS is diluted earnings per share from continuing operations. We believe that Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS better reflect the underlying business performance of the Company and are considered in the Company's internal evaluation of financial performance. Factors in this determination include the variability due to unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions or equity securities remeasurement, unrealized foreign currency gains or losses, losses due to impairments, strategic decisions to dispose of or acquire business interests or retire debt, and the non-recurring nature of the impact of the early contract terminations at Angamos, which affect results in a given period or periods. In addition, for Adjusted PTC, earnings before tax represents the business performance of the Company before the application of statutory income tax rates and tax adjustments, including the effects of tax planning, corresponding to the various jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS should not be construed as alternatives to income from continuing operations attributable to AES and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which are determined in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021



Net of NCI

(1)

Per Share

(Diluted)

Net of NCI (1)

Net of NCI

(1)

Per Share

(Diluted)

Net of NCI (1)



(in millions, except per share amounts)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to AES and Diluted EPS $ 115

$ 0.16

$ (148)

$ (0.22)

Add: Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations attributable to AES 50





(36)





Pre-tax contribution $ 165





$ (184)





Adjustments















Unrealized derivative and equity securities losses $ 41

$ 0.06 (2) $ 69

$ 0.10 (3) Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains) (19)

(0.02) (4) 6

0.01

Disposition/acquisition losses (gains) 9

0.01

(15)

(0.02) (5) Impairment losses 1

—

475

0.71 (6) Loss on extinguishment of debt 10

0.01

6

0.01

Net gains from early contract terminations at Angamos —

—

(110)

(0.16) (7) Less: Net income tax benefit



(0.01)





(0.15) (8) Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS $ 207

$ 0.21

$ 247

$ 0.28





















(1) NCI is defined as Noncontrolling Interests. (2) Amount primarily relates to unrealized commodity derivative losses at New York Wind of $20 million, or $0.03 per share, and unrealized foreign currency derivative losses in Brazil of $20 million, or $0.03 per share. (3) Amount primarily relates to unrealized derivative losses in Argentina mainly associated with foreign currency derivatives on government receivables of $38 million, or $0.06 per share, and net unrealized derivative losses on power and commodities swaps at Southland of $33 million, or $0.05 per share. (4) Amount primarily relates to unrealized FX gains in Brazil of $22 million, or $0.03 per share, mainly associated with debt denominated in Brazilian reais. (5) Amount primarily relates to gain on remeasurement of our equity interest in sPower to acquisition-date fair value of $36 million, or $0.05 per share, partially offset by day-one loss recognized at commencement of a sales-type lease at AES Renewable Holdings of $13 million, or $0.02 per share. (6) Amount primarily relates to asset impairment at Puerto Rico of $475 million, or $0.71 per share. (7) Amount relates to net gains at Angamos associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence of $110 million, or $0.16 per share. (8) Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the impairment at Puerto Rico of $119 million, or $0.18 per share, partially offset by income tax expense related to net gains at Angamos associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence of $28 million, or $0.04 per share.

The AES Corporation Parent Financial Information Parent only data: last four quarters







(in millions) 4 Quarters Ended Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Actual Actual Actual Actual Subsidiary distributions1 to Parent & QHCs $ 1,084 $ 1,396 $ 966 $ 1,203 Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs 1 2 (118) 45 Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent $ 1,085 $ 1,398 $ 848 $ 1,248 Parent only data: quarterly







(in millions) Quarter Ended Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Actual Actual Actual Actual Subsidiary distributions1 to Parent & QHCs $ 165 $ 477 $ 278 $ 164 Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs — 1 — — Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent $ 165 $ 478 $ 278 $ 164



(in millions) Balance at

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Parent Company Liquidity 2 Actual Actual Actual Actual Cash at Parent & Cash at QHCs3 $ 17 $ 41 $ 338 $ 373 Availability under credit facilities 621 837 1,175 941 Ending liquidity $ 638 $ 878 $ 1,513 $ 1,314



















(1) Subsidiary distributions received by Qualified Holding Companies ("QHCs") excluded from Schedule 1. Subsidiary Distributions should not be construed as an alternative to Consolidated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, which is determined in accordance with US GAAP. Subsidiary Distributions are important to the Parent Company because the Parent Company is a holding company that does not derive any significant direct revenues from its own activities but instead relies on its subsidiaries' business activities and the resultant distributions to fund the debt service, investment and other cash needs of the holding company. The reconciliation of the difference between the Subsidiary Distributions and Consolidated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities consists of cash generated from operating activities that is retained at the subsidiaries for a variety of reasons which are both discretionary and non-discretionary in nature. These factors include, but are not limited to, retention of cash to fund capital expenditures at the subsidiary, cash retention associated with non-recourse debt covenant restrictions and related debt service requirements at the subsidiaries, retention of cash related to sufficiency of local GAAP statutory retained earnings at the subsidiaries, retention of cash for working capital needs at the subsidiaries, and other similar timing differences between when the cash is generated at the subsidiaries and when it reaches the Parent Company and related holding companies. (2) Parent Company Liquidity is defined as cash available to the Parent Company, including cash at qualified holding companies (QHCs), plus available borrowings under our existing credit facility. AES believes that unconsolidated Parent Company liquidity is important to the liquidity position of AES as a Parent Company because of the non-recourse nature of most of AES' indebtedness. (3) The cash held at QHCs represents cash sent to subsidiaries of the company domiciled outside of the US. Such subsidiaries have no contractual restrictions on their ability to send cash to AES, the Parent Company. Cash at those subsidiaries was used for investment and related activities outside of the US. These investments included equity investments and loans to other foreign subsidiaries as well as development and general costs and expenses incurred outside the US. Since the cash held by these QHCs is available to the Parent, AES uses the combined measure of subsidiary distributions to Parent and QHCs as a useful measure of cash available to the Parent to meet its international liquidity needs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AES CORP.