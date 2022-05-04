Qventus Perioperative Solution Recognized by Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qventus, the leader in care operations automation, today announced that Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards has recognized the Qventus Perioperative Solution in the Health category as an honorable mention. Now in its sixth year, World Changing Ideas Awards receives thousands of entries globally and is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs, showcasing "finished products and brave concepts that make the world better."

For health systems and hospitals, improving surgical access is a perennial challenge. Inefficiencies from manual OR scheduling processes result in a significant amount of unused OR time, leading to decreased OR utilization, dissatisfied surgeons, and delayed patient care. Now, staffing shortages are further hindering hospitals' ability to accommodate surgical cases.

Fast Company recognized Qventus' work partnering with health systems to address these challenges by applying innovations in AI, machine learning, and behavioral science. Built on top of the company's real-time automation platform, which integrates with EHRs, the Qventus Perioperative Solution automates OR scheduling processes, resulting in increased OR utilization, accelerated case volume growth, and reduced workload for teams.

Since the Qventus Perioperative Solution was introduced in 2021, leading health systems across the country have achieved significant results, adding over 2 new cases per OR per month, identifying blocks for release 30 days ahead of time, and increasing revenue by $10+ Million per facility.

"Our AI-powered automation software provides health systems with an end-to-end perioperative solution that enables them to not only increase OR access and utilization but also help surgeons accelerate their practice growth," said Mudit Garg, co-founder and CEO of Qventus. "We're honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our work helping health systems unlock world-class operations for their perioperative services — and ultimately increasing access to efficient and timely surgical care for more patients nationwide."

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," said David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

For more, visit www.qventus.com/perioperative. To discover how Saint Luke's Health System improved OR access with Qventus, register for the May 12 Becker's Hospital Review Webinar: Maximize OR Utilization & Accelerate Surgical Case Growth.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Qventus: Qventus is the leading provider of AI-based software for care operations automation. Integrating with EHRs, the Qventus platform uses AI, machine learning, and behavioral science to power best-practice solutions for inpatient, perioperative, emergency department, and command center settings. As a partner to leading health systems and hospitals across the country, including Boston Medical Center, HonorHealth, M Health Fairview, Mercy, and Saint Luke's Health System, Qventus delivers proven outcomes, including 30-50% fewer excess days, 1 full day reduction in length of stay, and over 2 new cases added per operating room per month. For more, visit www.qventus.com.

