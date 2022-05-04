Markem-Imaje Launches SmartLase F250 Fiber Laser Printer

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, recently unveiled the new SmartLase F250. This compact and high-performance fiber laser printer delivers high-quality permanent coding on flexible films, metals and high-density polymers, and is best suited for applications in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, electronics, cable and wire and automotive industries.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover) (PRNewswire)

"The SmartLase F250 combines speed and efficiency with simplicity, safety and sustainability," said Adam Krolak, Product Marketing Manager at Markem-Imaje. "This printer is designed with the future in mind. The SmartLase F250 helps businesses reduce operational expenses and meet their sustainability goals by reducing line stoppages and eliminating the requirement for ink and chemical components."

The SmartLase F250 is the ideal solution for modern fast-paced production lines and is the first new product launched as a result of Markem-Imaje's acquisition of laser coding and marking solutions specialist, Solaris Laser.

Compact and intelligent, the SmartLase F250 is ideal for businesses seeking high speed, best-in-class code quality, that still puts space at a premium. Built for even the most challenging environments, the SmartLase F250's controller, printhead and touchscreen user interface provides long and reliable operation in harsh, dusty and humid conditions.

The SmartLase F250 comes industry 4.0-ready with an array of industrial interfaces that enable its safe and seamless integration with even the most complex plant automation and manufacturing execution systems. Once integrated, the intuitive user interface delivers an increase of up to 20% in operating efficiency.

Virtually maintenance-free, the SmartLase F250 provides additional peace of mind with the help of MIVA (Markem-Imaje Virtual Assistant), which provides customers with remote troubleshooting in addition to 24- or 48-hour on-site service level agreements (SLA) in most markets.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

