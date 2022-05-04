Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer

Danaher To Present At Bank Of America Securities Health Care Conference

Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rainer M. Blair, will be presenting at the Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT. The audio will be simultaneously webcast on www.danaher.com.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 80,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-to-present-at-bank-of-america-securities-health-care-conference-301539980.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.