Team Liquid and Alienware Revolutionize Industry Standards for Esports Athlete Training with Launch of The Pro Lab

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Liquid and longtime partner Alienware are launching The Pro Lab, a groundbreaking global training program. This initiative aims to quantify and analyze core cognitive skills that define a successful esports athlete, transforming the professional training experience and establishing new industry-wide practices.

Pro Lab will be integrated into current training practices to create tailored performance profiles for each athlete, providing them with a blueprint of personalized core strengths and target areas of growth. (PRNewswire)

Until now, professional esports training has been informed by disparate game-specific data and rudimentary KPIs. Team Liquid and Alienware saw this as an opportunity to develop an approach rooted in quantifiable game-agnostic data, focusing on cognitive skills synonymous with peak competitive performance such as anticipatory skills, divided attention, emotional regulation, automaticity and more. The Pro Lab is a first-of-its-kind training space backed by esports science, fundamentally changing not only the way these athletes train but how they grow and evolve along with the industry.

Team Liquid and Alienware intend to eventually release findings in an effort to democratize the data and insights, encouraging industry-wide adoption of new best practices. The partners also plan to make the Pro Lab available to select students and academic institutions for additional research to continue enhancing training protocols.

"Team Liquid has always been committed to putting its players first," says Steve Arhancet, Co-CEO and Co-Owner of Team Liquid. "The Pro Lab, in partnership with Alienware, is the next stage in that evolution. Our main focus will be working smarter to provide our players with the resources to learn about themselves, their habits, their strengths, and areas of improvement so we can continue to grow and compete at the highest levels."

"Over the course of the last decade, the core of this partnership has always been a shared desire to empower and elevate not only Team Liquid athletes, but the industry overall. The Pro Lab is an extension of just that," says Chris Saylor, Alienware Marketing Director. "To support Team Liquid and go on this groundbreaking journey with them is what Alienware is all about and we look forward to what's to come."

The Pro Lab is powered by top-of-the-line Alienware and Dell Technologies equipment. Some of the award-winning and best-in-class technology includes:

The Alienware Aurora R13 and Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitors.

A specially configured Dell Precision 7920 workstation, processing high-volume, real-time reports in AI applications and powering 6 Alienware 25 Gaming Monitors at once.

A Dell PowerEdge R740xd2 server to maximize uptime for data-intensive workloads.

Team Liquid's performance scientists and analysts will use these high-performance systems to run NeurOlympics software from BrainsFirst, setting a primary baseline for each athlete.

To identify critical areas of growth for Team Liquid's competitive teams, the core cognitive testing will be classified into four main categories: attention, memory, control, and anticipation. From there, this testing technology ecosystem will allow ThePro Lab team to aggregate and analyze valuable data, pivot the training approach where needed, and ultimately help players optimize their performance through this scientific program of testing, research, and education.

"Similar to the development of our training facilities, we believe The Pro Lab will make waves in the esports industry and beyond," says Victor Goossens, Founder and Co-CEO of Team Liquid. "There are core skills that we look for in every successful competitor, and this program will help uncover new universal guidelines and KPIs that we hope will one day serve as industry-wide benchmarks when it comes to player training."

With the holistic use of Alienware and Dell Technologies hardware, BrainsFirst software and support from aXiomatic Gaming's wealth of sports performance expertise, this comprehensive program will uncover foundational insights that will drive the next generation of esports training.

The Pro Lab will be integrated into the larger Utrecht, Netherlands and Santa Monica, California Alienware Training Facilities, which are also currently undergoing extensive renovations.

Alienware supports Team Liquid's 110+ athletes and 120+ support staff across five continents through providing cutting-edge gaming PCs, monitors, headsets, peripherals and an array of Dell Technologies solutions, delivering the technical power needed to perform at the highest level. Together, Alienware and Team Liquid have launched two Alienware Training Facilities, setting the standard for multiple organizations to follow, won countless championships, become leading industry advocates, working continuously to foster a culture of inclusion and accessibility.

