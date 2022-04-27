Ultra Clean Reports First Quarter Financial Results

HAYWARD, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2022.

"The semiconductor industry is in a period of robust secular growth and increasing demand," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "Appetite and appreciation for our products and services remains elevated, upheld by our persistent commitment to quality as recognized by key customers. We are confident in our proven ability to navigate and adapt to challenges, including those that affected our first quarter results."

First Quarter 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $564.1 million. Products contributed $486.8 million and Services added $77.3 million. Total gross margin was 20.2%, operating margin was 8.1%, and net income was $27.9 million or $0.62 and $0.61 per basic and diluted share, respectively. This compares to total revenue of $615.1 million, gross margin of 21.0%, operating margin of 10.2%, and net income of $45.5 million or $1.01 and $1.00 per basic and diluted share, respectively, in the prior quarter.

First Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 20.5%, operating margin was 10.9%, and net income was $43.3 million or $0.95 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 21.5%, operating margin of 12.6%, and net income of $55.5 million or $1.22 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Second Quarter 2022 Outlook

The Company expects revenue in the range of $550.0 million to $630.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.60 and $0.92. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.84 and $1.20.

Conference Call

The conference call and webcast will take place at 1:45 p.m. PT and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the confirmation code 9474156. The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, certain insurance proceeds, gain on sale of property, legal related costs and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the subsequent quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended

April 1,

March 26, 2022

2021











Revenues:









Product $ 486,831

$ 345,616 Services

77,313



72,011 Total revenues

564,144



417,627 Cost of revenues:









Product

399,539



283,569 Services

50,877



47,120 Total cost of revenues

450,416



330,689 Gross profit

113,728



86,938 Operating expenses:









Research and development

6,839



4,208 Sales and marketing

13,797



7,608 General and administrative

47,381



34,712 Total operating expenses

68,017



46,528 Income from operations

45,711



40,410 Interest income

65



98 Interest expense

(6,413)



(3,605) Other income (expense), net

5



(4,263) Income before provision for income taxes

39,368



32,640 Provision for income taxes

8,542



7,015 Net income

30,826



25,625 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,896



628 Net income attributable to UCT $ 27,930

$ 24,997











Net income per share attributable to UCT common stockholders:









Basic $ 0.62

$ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.61

$ 0.60 Shares used in computing net income per share:









Basic

44,927



40,564 Diluted

45,593



41,639

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands)

















April 1,

December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 367,004

$ 466,455 Accounts receivable, net of allowance



279,274



250,147 Inventories



440,341



379,235 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



36,079



41,260 Total current assets



1,122,698



1,137,097













Property, plant and equipment, net



250,088



242,347 Goodwill



268,521



270,044 Intangibles assets, net



237,644



245,696 Deferred tax assets, net



36,575



37,607 Operating lease right-of-use assets



86,799



83,357 Other non-current assets



9,315



9,242 Total assets

$ 2,011,640

$ 2,025,390













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:











Bank borrowings

$ 19,489

$ 22,071 Accounts payable



288,121



332,897 Accrued compensation and related benefits



40,813



46,790 Operating lease liabilities



17,316



17,299 Other current liabilities



51,923



50,060 Total current liabilities



417,662



469,117













Bank borrowings, net of current portion



530,892



529,919 Deferred tax liabilities



54,761



54,889 Operating lease liabilities



68,837



65,923 Other liabilities



13,386



12,894 Total liabilities



1,085,538



1,132,742













Equity:











UCT stockholders' equity:











Common stock



517,222



511,628 Retained earnings



365,347



337,417 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)



(3,004)



(167) Total UCT stockholders' equity



879,565



848,878 Non-controlling interest



46,537



43,770 Total equity



926,102



892,648 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,011,640

$ 2,025,390

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands)













Fiscal Year Ended

April 1,

March 26,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 30,826

$ 25,625 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

18,903



11,823 Stock-based compensation

5,596



3,465 Deferred income taxes

1,390



1,236 Change in the fair value of financial instruments and earn-out liability

285



11,639 Gain from insurance proceeds

—



(7,332) Others

181



101 Changes in assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(29,127)



(22,502) Inventories

(61,106)



(8,782) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,590



3,018 Other non-current assets

(73)



(1,011) Accounts payable

(35,887)



43,266 Accrued compensation and related benefits

(5,977)



(3,599) Operating lease assets and liabilities

(511)



(315) Income taxes payable

—



2,777 Other liabilities

3,487



6,194 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(67,423)



65,603 Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(28,380)



(6,487) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, including insurance proceeds

—



7,332 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(28,380)



845 Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from bank borrowings

—



6,627 Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases

(2,672)



(8,243) Others

—



(2) Net cash used in financing activities

(2,672)



(1,618) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(976)



(847) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(99,451)



63,983 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

466,455



200,274 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 367,004

$ 264,257

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; dollars in thousands)











































GAAP



Non-GAAP





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



April 1, 2022

April 1, 2022



Products

Services

Consolidated

Products

Services

Consolidated Revenues

$ 486,831

$ 77,313

$ 564,144

$ 486,831

$ 77,313

$ 564,144 Gross profit

$ 87,292

$ 26,436

$ 113,728

$ 88,426

$ 27,459

$ 115,885 Gross margin



17.9%



34.2%



20.2%



18.2%



35.5%



20.5% Income from operations

$ 37,573

$ 8,138

$ 45,711

$ 49,476

$ 12,157

$ 61,633 Operating margin



7.7%



10.5%



8.1%



10.2%



15.7%



10.9%



























































Three Months Ended





















April 1, 2022





















Products

Services

Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 87,292

$ 26,436

$ 113,728 Amortization of intangible assets (1)



657



1,023



1,680 Stock-based compensation expense (3)



477



—



477 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 88,426

$ 27,459

$ 115,885





































Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis



17.9%



34.2%



20.2% Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.2%



1.3%



0.2% Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.1%



—



0.1% Non-GAAP gross margin



18.2%



35.5%



20.5%





































Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands) Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$ 37,573

$ 8,138

$ 45,711 Amortization of intangible assets (1)



4,405



3,647



8,052 Restructuring charges (2)



49



—



49 Stock-based compensation expense (3)



5,077



372



5,449 Legal-related costs (4)





















2,200



—



2,200 Acquisition related costs (5)



172



—



172 Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 49,476

$ 12,157

$ 61,633





































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis



7.7%



10.5%



8.1% Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.9%



4.7%



1.4% Restructuring charges (2)



0.0%



0.0%



0.0% Stock-based compensation expense (3)



1.0%



0.5%



1.0% Legal-related costs (4)



0.5%



0.0%



0.4% Acquisition related costs (5)



0.1%



0.0%



0.1% Non-GAAP operating margin



10.2%



15.7%



10.9%





































1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions 2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures 3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors 4 Represents estimated costs related to legal proceedings





























5 Represents costs related to the acquisition of Ham-Let































ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS



















Three Months Ended

April 1,

March 26,

December 31,

2022

2021

2021 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands) Reported net income attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis $ 27,930

$ 24,997

$ 45,470 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

8,052



4,889



9,511 Restructuring charges (2)

49



140



(391) Stock-based compensation expense (3)

5,449



4,043



4,667 Legal-related costs (4)

2,200



—



2,200 Acquisition related costs (5)

172



1,337



449 Fair value related adjustments (6)

—



11,582



546 Insurance proceeds (7)

—



(7,332)



— Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)

(2,611)



(2,639)



(2,336) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)

2,084



1,140



(2,400) Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT $ 43,325

$ 38,157

$ 57,716

















Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands) Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis $ 45,711

$ 40,410

$ 62,732 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

8,052



4,889



9,511 Restructuring charges (2)

49



140



(391) Stock-based compensation expense (3)

5,449



4,043



4,667 Legal-related costs (4)

2,200



—



— Acquisition related costs (5)

172



1,337



449 Fair value related adjustments (6)

—



—



546 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 61,633

$ 50,819

$ 77,514

















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

8.1%



9.7%



10.2% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1.4%



1.2%



1.5% Restructuring charges (2)

0.0%



0.0%



-0.1% Stock-based compensation expense (3)

1.0%



1.0%



0.8% Legal-related costs (4)

0.4%



—



— Acquisition related costs (5)

0.1%



0.3%



0.1% Fair value related adjustments (6)

—



0.0%



0.1% Non-GAAP operating margin

10.9%



12.2%



12.6%

















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 113,728

$ 86,938

$ 129,086 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,680



1,022



1,681 Restructuring charges (2)

—



6



115 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

477



980



719 Fair value related adjustments (6)

—



—



546 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 115,885

$ 88,946

$ 132,147

















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

20.2%



20.8%



21.0% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.2%



0.3%



0.3% Restructuring charges (2)

—



0.0%



0.0% Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.1%



0.2%



0.1% Fair value related adjustments (6)

—



—



0.1% Non-GAAP gross margin

20.5%



21.3%



21.5%

Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands) Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis $ (6,343)

$ (7,770)

$ (7,643) Fair value related adjustments (6)

—



11,582



— Insurance proceeds (7)

—



(7,332)



— Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense) $ (6,343)

$ (3,520)

$ (7,643)

















Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share Reported net income on a GAAP basis $ 0.61

$ 0.60

$ 1.00 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.18



0.12



0.21 Restructuring charges (2)

0.00



—



(0.01) Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.12



0.10



0.10 Legal-related costs (4)

0.05



—



— Acquisition related costs (5)

—



0.03



0.01 Fair value related adjustments (6)

—



0.28



0.01 Insurance proceeds (7)

—



(0.18)



— Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)

(0.06)



(0.06)



(0.05) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)

0.05



0.03



(0.05) Non-GAAP net income $ 0.95

$ 0.92

$ 1.22 Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis

45,593



41,639



45,525

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE



















Three Months Ended

April 1,

March 26,

December 31,

2022

2021

2021 (in thousands, except percentages)















Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis $ 8,542

$ 7,015

$ 6,303 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)

2,611



2,639



2,336 Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)

(2,084)



(1,140)



2,400 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 9,069

$ 8,514

$ 11,039

















Income before income taxes on a GAAP basis $ 39,368

$ 32,640

$ 55,089 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

8,052



4,889



9,511 Restructuring charges (2)

49



140



(391) Stock-based compensation expense (3)

5,449



4,043



4,667 Legal-related costs (4)

2,200



—



— Acquisition related costs (5)

172



1,337



449 Fair value related adjustments (6)

—



11,582



546 Insurance proceeds (7)

—



(7,332)



— Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 55,290

$ 47,299

$ 69,871 Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis

21.7%



21.5%



11.4% Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

16.4%



18.0%



15.8%

















1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions 2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures 3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors 4 Represents estimated costs related to legal proceedings















5 Represents costs related to the acquisition of Ham-Let















6 Adjustments related to the fair values of inventories, contingent consideration, purchase obligation and forward hedge contracts

7 Insurance proceeds pertaining to the Cinos fire in 2018 8 Tax effect of items (1) through (7) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate 9 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect.

