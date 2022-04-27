Two Cincinnati Internists Join MDVIP National Primary Care Network

-- Edward Y. Chang, M.D., and David C. Fisher, M.D., Open New MDVIP-Affiliated Practices to Deliver Preventive, Patient-Centered Care --

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of 1,100 primary care physicians nationwide, today announced the opening of two new MDVIP-affiliated practices in Cincinnati, Ohio. Board-certified internists Edward Y. Chang, M.D., and David C. Fisher, M.D., are joining MDVIP to deliver patients a better healthcare experience with an emphasis on wellness and prevention. The two practices expand MDVIP's network footprint to 15 affiliated physicians in Cincinnati and 28 across the state of Ohio.

"Medicine and science have played an important role in my family's life, starting with my father who has a Ph.D. in biochemistry, my mother who was a nurse and my older brother who is also a physician," said Dr. Edward Chang, who has been practicing in the Cincinnati area for more than 20 years. "As an MDVIP affiliate, I will be able to continue serving the community and care for patients not only when they're faced with illness, but also guide them on a journey to optimal health using advanced risk assessment, one-on-one coaching and wellness plans tailored to their needs and goals."

"The MDVIP model provides the valuable time that physicians need to deliver truly personalized care and patients are increasingly looking for from their primary care experience," said Dr. David Fisher, who has spent over 25 years treating diverse populations in both clinic and hospital settings. "I look forward to having more time to build closer relationships with patients, understand their medical history and concerns and collaborate with them on improving long-term health based on a whole-body approach."

Smaller Practice, Personalized Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, allowing them to spend more time with patients and provide more individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone, and many offer telehealth appointments for services that can be performed remotely. In addition, the MDVIP Connect app and website allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research, with ten published studies in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

$300 million savings for Medicare in one year

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

MDVIP has also partnered with the global research firm Ipsos to conduct national "consumer IQ" surveys addressing Americans' knowledge and views on major health concerns, including men's health, women's health, brain health, heart disease and obesity.

About Edward Y. Chang, M.D.

Dr. Chang received his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine and is affiliated with The Christ Hospital Health Network, which serves the Cincinnati and Tristate areas. Dr. Chang was a member of The Christ Hospital Quality and Clinical Standards Committee from 2017 to 2019. For more information about Dr. Chang, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/EdwardChangMD.

About David C. Fisher, M.D.

Dr. Fisher received his medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus and completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine and is affiliated with The Christ Hospital Health Network. For more information about Dr. Fisher, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/DavidCFisherMD.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of approximately 1,100 primary care physicians serving 365,000 patients. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. In response to growing consumer demand for a more personalized healthcare experience, hospital systems are incorporating the MDVIP model into their primary care offering. MDVIP is also partnering with employers to offer an executive health program as a benefit to their employees. The company has been certified by Great Place to Work since 2018 and is recognized by Fortune as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

