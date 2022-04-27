Triton signs agreement to acquire Neptune Software

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smaller Mid-Cap Fund II ("TSM II") advised by Triton ("Triton") has signed an agreement to acquire Neptune Software ("Neptune"), a low-code/no-code (LCNC) enterprise app development platform, from Nordic small-cap technology investor Standout Capital and founders. The terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

Neptune Software is a leading provider of low-code, rapid application development software that standardizes app development and integrates with any cloud, any backend and any architecture, giving enterprises the freedom and flexibility to deliver an award-winning and unified digital user experience anywhere for their users across mobile, desktop and offline. (PRNewsfoto/Neptune Software) (PRNewswire)

Founded in Norway in 2011, Neptune offers a best-in-class rapid application platform/SaaS solution to industrialize the development of custom business applications, saving customers time and money on development, integration and operations.

"Neptune Software has an attractive SaaS business, which is among the best LCNC platforms in the world. LCNC platforms could cover some 75 percent of newly developed business applications by 2025, and the fundamental scarcity of IT talent and the need for efficiencies within organizations make LCNC platforms essential going forward. With this investment we aim to back the company's further commercial development while also expanding its presence in key geographies such as North America" says Per Frankling, Investment Advisory Professional and member of the TSM II Investment Advisory committee.

Neptune Software today employs about 100 full-time employees across offices in Norway, Germany, the UK, and US plus partners in 40 countries globally and services more than 660 enterprise customers and 3.5 million licensed users.

"Co-operating with an international investor such as Triton enables us to further develop our global business ambitions and scale important parts of our commercial organization while continuing to service our current clients with the existing product range. Furthermore, Triton's deep experience from sectors which are at the core for us will benefit our future client offering," said Andreas Grydeland Sulejewski, co-founder and CEO of Neptune Software.

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software is a rapid application development platform vendor with more than 660 enterprise customers and over 3.5 million licensed end users globally that empowers IT departments to deliver tangible business outcomes. Neptune Software offers with its Neptune DXP, a leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform to digitize and optimize business processes and user interfaces – at scale and with ease.

Neptune DXP provides a fast and cost-effective way to industrialize the development of custom applications – saving companies time and money on development, integration, and operations.

About Triton

Since its establishment in 1997, Triton has sponsored ten funds, focusing on businesses in the industrial tech, services, consumer and healthcare sectors. The Triton funds invest in and support the positive development of medium-sized businesses headquartered in Europe.

Triton seeks to contribute to the building of better businesses for the longer term. Triton and its executives wish to be agents of positive change towards sustainable operational improvement and growth.

The 49 companies currently in Triton's portfolio have combined sales of around EUR 18 billion and employ around 104,000 employees. For more information: www.triton-partners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neptune Software