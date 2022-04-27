SVB Financial Group Announces Pricing of $350 Million 4.345% and $450 Million 4.570% Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group ("SVB") (NASDAQ: SIVB) today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.345 % Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes due 2028 and $450 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.570% Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes due 2033.

The offering is expected to close on April 29, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. SVB intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-runners for the offering. SVB Securities LLC is acting as co-manager.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, including a prospectus and prospectus supplement, filed by SVB with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the related prospectus supplement and other documents SVB has filed with the SEC for more complete information about SVB and the offering before investing. These documents may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, SVB, any of the underwriters or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus contained in the registration statement, together with the related prospectus supplement, if you request it by calling Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at 1-212-902-1171 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, by calling BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322 or emailing dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or by calling Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at 1-866-718-1649. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SVB

SVB is the financial partner of the innovation economy, helping individuals, investors and the world's most innovative companies achieve their ambitious goals. SVB's businesses - Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Capital, SVB Private and SVB Securities - together offer the services that dynamic and fast-growing clients require as they grow, including commercial banking, venture investing, wealth planning and investment banking. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB operates in centers of innovation around the world.

SVB Financial Group (SVB) (Nasdaq: SIVB) is the holding company for all business units and groups. © 2022 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, SVB SECURITIES, SVB PRIVATE, SVB CAPITAL and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond SVB Financial Group's control. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally can be identified by the use of such words as "becoming," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "seek," "expect," "plan," "intend," the negative of such words or comparable terminology. Although SVB Financial Group believes that the expectations reflected in SVB Financial Group's forward-looking statements are reasonable, SVB Financial Group has based these expectations on its current beliefs as well as its assumptions, and such expectations may not prove to be correct. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside SVB Financial Group's control. Forward-looking statements related to the offering and SVB Financial Group's actual results of operations and financial performance could differ significantly from those expressed in or implied by SVB Financial Group forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this disclosure are made only as of the date of this disclosure. SVB Financial Group does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

