Sprouts Farmers Market To Begin Selling Mananalu's Infinitely Recyclable Bottled Water

Through a new partnership with Sprouts, actor Jason Momoa's aluminum bottled water company has found a nationwide retailer with a shared commitment to preserving the environment

BOONE, N.C. and PHOENIX, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprouts Farmers Market and Mananalu went all out this Earth Day with the launch of their retail partnership, which allows customers to purchase Mananalu's purified drinking water at Sprouts locations nationwide. For every bottle purchased at Sprouts, Mananalu will continue to remove the equivalent of one plastic bottle from ocean-going waste together with rePurpose Global.

The partnership occurs at a pivotal time for Mananalu, dovetailing with the company's latest social media campaign–#makewaves–in which founder and actor Jason Momoa encourages celebrity friends and consumers to swap their plastic water bottle for a bottle of Mananalu. It also represents a shift in Mananalu's overall sales strategy, which until recently was primarily direct-to-consumer.

When Mananalu began exploring a retail strategy, it was of critical importance to find a grocer with a shared commitment to sustainability, especially as today's consumer increasingly gravitates towards brands that align with their values and priorities. With a focus on farm-fresh produce, innovation and an industry-leading approach to sustainability and ethical product sourcing, Sprouts was the natural choice (no pun intended).

"Our entry into the grocery space represents an important step in Mananalu's mission to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles, and we are thrilled to have found a partner that shares our commitment to this important cause," said Mananalu CEO David Cuthbert.

In addition to selling Mananalu's aluminum-bottled water in over 380 locations nationwide, Sprouts is further promoting the brand to its eco-conscious customers through their Innovation Table and "Find a New Favorite" feature.

About Mananalu

Mananalu is a water brand on a mission to empower the world to stop drinking from single-use plastics. "Mana" means the sacred spirit of life in Hawaiian. "Nalu" means a powerful wave that pushes across the ocean. Founded by actor, environmentalist, and Hawaiian-native, Jason Momoa, Mananalu is creating a wave of change and fighting plastic pollution by bottling water with infinitely recyclable aluminum. To learn more, visit www.mananalu.com or follow us on Instagram ( @mananalu.water , #makewaves #imwithmomoa).

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com .

