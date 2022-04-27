Genpact Named to Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2022 List

Recognition underscores Genpact's commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the "Best Employers for Diversity 2022" by Forbes and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Forbes and Statista selected the Best Employers for Diversity 2022 through an independent survey applied to a sample of more than 60,000 U.S. employees in companies with at least 1,000 people. The evaluation was based on several criteria, including organizational leadership representation and board diversity, engagement levels among diverse talent, as well as direct recommendations from both employees and non-employees.

Genpact's inclusion in this list reflects the company's deeply rooted commitment to diversity, which is inextricably linked to the company's business strategy as well as its day-to-day talent management practices. With a 41 percent gender-diverse global workforce, Genpact is working strategically to reach its vision of 50 percent.

"We are honored to again be recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer for Diversity," said Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact. "Fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment where our employees can thrive, is core to who we are and is foundational to how we drive continuous innovation that makes an impact for our clients and the world."

Genpact's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion includes a broad range of ongoing and emerging programs designed to attract, retain, and support the best talent at every stage of their career. This includes building the next generation of women leaders through its Women's Leadership Program, created in collaboration with Harvard Business Publishing; its cross-company mentorship program in association with the 30% Club, and its Women in Genpact network, an employee resource group, among many others. Going a step beyond, last year, the company expanded the focus of its DEI program beyond gender and racial equity to formalize LGBTQ+ inclusion initiatives and introduce a new pillar focused on supporting veterans.

This is Genpact's latest third-party recognition as a recognized employer of choice. Other recent awards include: 2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, Forbes Best Employers for Women 2021 List, Forbes World's Best Employers 2021 list, Best Employers for Veterans in America, a top 100 most diverse and inclusive companies by Refinitiv's Diversity and Inclusion Index, along with four distinct Brandon Hall Gold Awards for best governance of diversity and inclusion, best D&I strategy, best advance in leading D&I initiatives, and best corporate outreach to promote diversity and inclusion in communities.

