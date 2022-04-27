G-SHOCK RELEASES NEW MT-G SERIES WITH SLIMMER PROFILE AND ADVANCED STRUCTURE

Latest MT-G Collection Features Newly Developed Slim Module, Advanced Dual Core Guard Structure, and Exchangeable Band Feature

DOVER, N.J., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, G-SHOCK launches the newest additions to its line of premium MT-G timepieces with the release of the MTGB3000 series. Made of stainless steel, fine resin, and carbon, the new models boast an innovative, ultra-slim module with an updated Dual Core Guard Structure of carbon and metal. The updated construction creates a more streamlined timepiece that is 12.1 mm thin, over 2mm slimmer than previous MTGB1000 models.

G-SHOCK (PRNewswire)

To maintain the slim profile and improved shock-resistance of the new models, an advanced version of the Dual Core Guard structure was created. The new guard structure protects the module with a carbon-reinforced resin case and encloses the exterior of the watch with metal components. This combination of metal and fine resin allows for the timepiece to retain its metal look and texture while reducing the weight and providing additional protection for the model with a 3D case back featuring raised sides.

The new models showcase a range of colorful accents on their black bands, including deep red accents on the face and layered composite band of the MTGB3000BD1A; green accents on the face and layered composite band of the MTGB3000BD12; and gray accents on the face and soft urethane band of the MTGB3000B-1A, allowing each to maintain a sleek, yet fashion-forward look.

To create the MTG-B3000's stainless-steel case back, the metal undergoes repeated processes of pressing, cutting, and polishing. The raised sides of the case protect the crown and buttons and serve as the lugs to secure the band. The new models also make use of a new gear-hold design allowing for a thinner and more durable construction. In addition, each of the new models feature a new exchangeable band structure that allows the band to be removed with a simple pinch to the lug.

The new MTGB3000 series boasts premium G-SHOCK technical features including Bluetooth® functionality that allows the watch to be connected to a smartphone via the CASIO Watches app, Multi-Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping, Tough Solar Charging, Super LED illumination and more.

As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive collection page taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

The new timepieces also come equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Triple G Resistance

Sapphire Crystal w/Non-Reflective Coating

Daily Alarm

24H Stopwatch

24H Timer

Full Auto Calendar

World Time (27 TZ)

The MTGB3000B-1A will retail for $950, while the MTGB3000BD1A and MTGB3000BD12 will retail for $1,050 each. All three models will be available this May at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Taylor Georgeson

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

Rachel.Shandler@mcsaatchi.com

Taylor.Georgeson@mcsaatchi.com

Sue Vander Schans

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.