Hyundai Strengthens Corporate Social Responsibility Efforts with 'Hyundai Hope'

Hyundai Hope Supplies Resources to Nonprofit Organizations that Support Health, Safety, and Food Insecurity and Hunger Issues

Hyundai Donates $15,000 to the Food Bank for Monterey County

MONTEREY, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America announced its new corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, with a $15,000 donation to the Food Bank for Monterey County. Hyundai Hope provides resources to nonprofit organizations that support three core pillars – health, safety, and food insecurity and hunger. A ceremonial check was presented to the Food Bank for Monterey County in Monterey, California.

"Hyundai is committed to making progress for humanity, and this begins with basic human needs like food and nutrition," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor America. "By partnering with organizations like the Food Bank for Monterey County, Hyundai Hope is dedicated to supporting local nonprofits with the goal of advancing this guiding principle to improve the communities we live and work in."

Food Bank for Monterey County provides high quality food, fresh produce, and educational and nutritional resources serving 1 in 4 children and 1 in 5 adults in the county. It provides sustainable innovative hunger relief programs that addresses its community's specific nutritional concerns. With this donation, the Food Bank for Monterey County will be able to provide 60,000 meals to the community.

Hyundai Hope previously partnered with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago in support of its Buckle Up Child Passenger Safety Program (CPS). Hyundai will announce additional partnerships to support its other core pillars later this year.

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities.

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

