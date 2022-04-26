College Consensus Publishes Ranking of the Best Pre-College Summer Programs for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its rankings of the 30 Best Pre-College Summer Programs for 2022.

Summer is just around the corner, which means many high school students are thinking about how to spend their summer in a way that prepares them for the future.

Summer is just around the corner, which means many high school students are thinking about how to spend their summer in a way that prepares them for the future.

Should they pursue an internship? Get a summer job? Attend a pre-college program?

Pre-college programs have exploded in popularity in recent years and are now offered at a wide variety of schools from elite liberal arts colleges to small regional institutions.

"Many motivated high school students are hungry to get a taste of college before being officially enrolled," says College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder. "Pre-college summer programs give students the opportunity to explore and deepen their academic interests, as well as experience college life, all while taking college courses for credit."

To determine the Best Pre-College Summer Programs, College Consensus editors compiled a list of residential programs, considering factors such as college credit, mentorship, residential experience, and college opportunities. These programs were then ranked according to the school's overall Consensus score, which was calculated by averaging reputable publisher rankings and thousands of student reviews.

The Top 10 Best Pre-College Summer Programs for 2022 are:

Duke University Cornell University University of California-Los Angeles University of California-Berkeley Brown University University of Pennsylvania University of California-Davis Georgia Institute of Technology Johns Hopkins University Georgetown University

Visit the ranking to view all 30 top programs.

"When it comes to pre-college programs, these are the best of the best," continues College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder. "Students considering a top pre-college program should consider this list a great starting point for their research."

In addition to offering an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, applying to and attending graduate school, and finding a professional path after graduation.

For information on leveraging this award, winners may contact College Consensus' licensing partner, Wright's Media, at collegeconsensus@wrightsmedia.com.

