CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT EXPANDS CAESARS REWARDS® VISA® PROGRAM; MEMBERS CAN NOW EARN THEIR WAY TO HIGHER TIER STATUS WITH EVERY PURCHASE

New Program Adds Tier Credits and More, Creating More Ways Than Ever to Earn with Caesars Rewards

Supported by Bread Financial, Reimagined Rewards Program is Designed to Enhance Loyalty, Improve Cardholder Experience

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR), the world's most diversified casino-entertainment provider, has raised the stakes once again, now offering more ways than ever to earn Caesars Rewards Tier Status with the new and improved Caesars Rewards® Visa® card, in partnership with Bread Financial (NYSE: BFH). For the first time, new and existing Caesars Rewards members will earn not just Reward Credits but also have the opportunity to raise their Tier Status with every purchase made using their Caesars Rewards Visa card.

"Caesars Rewards is the largest loyalty program in the industry, and we continue to challenge ourselves to find new ways to reward our members and help get them the best offers and rewards in the business," said Josh Jones, Chief Marketing Officer of Caesars Entertainment. "We are thrilled that, with the help of our partner Bread Financial, our Caesars Rewards members now have even more opportunities to unlock the experiences and service that only Caesars Rewards can provide."

Through purchases made on their Caesars Rewards Visa card, Caesars Rewards members have long earned Reward Credits which members can use on casino play, dining, travel and entertainment at the more than 50 Caesars Rewards destinations, as well as for free play and sports bets on the new Caesars Sportsbook and Casino app. Under this expanded program, they will also earn Tier Credits that accumulate and unlock higher status levels and benefits through the Caesars Rewards program. All new and current Caesars Rewards Visa cardholders will automatically be eligible to earn Reward Credits and Tier Credits under the new program.

"Using our proprietary optimization process for value propositions, Bread Financial and Caesars Entertainment created an elevated Tier Credit program with enhanced rewards that meet the needs of Caesars' most loyal customers," said Val Greer, EVP and chief commercial officer, Bread Financial. "The updated earning program gives consumers the opportunity to earn even more Reward Credits back on dining, travel and entertainment for use on their next trip to any Caesars Rewards destination."

With the new Tier Credit program, Caesars Rewards Visa cardholders can receive:

2,500 Tier Credits and a Platinum status upgrade upon card activation with first purchase outside of a Caesars Rewards destination;

10,000 Reward Credits and 2,500 Tier Credits with $1,000 spent within the first 90 days outside of a Caesars Rewards destination; and

5,000 Tier Credits with a $5,000 annual spend and more.

Additionally, members can earn five times the Reward Credits for every dollar spent at Caesars Rewards destinations and two times the Reward Credits for every dollar spent on restaurants, travel and entertainment outside of Caesars Entertainment.

Tier Credit levels within the Caesars Rewards program include Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Diamond Plus, Diamond Elite and Seven Stars. In addition to special offers for gaming, earning Reward Credits, turning Reward Credits into free play, exclusive pre-sale access for select shows and earning and redeeming Reward Credits on WSOP® poker play, highlights for each level include:

Gold – free bet during birthday month through Caesars Sportsbook, free or discounted hotel stays, one free night in Las Vegas , Atlantic City , Lake Tahoe or Reno for every 5,000 Tier Credits earned, and the ability to earn and redeem Reward Credits and more.

Platinum – complimentary valet and self-parking at participating destinations, monthly $10 free bet through Caesars Sportsbook, free or discounted hotel stays, discounts at casino gift shops, complimentary stay at Atlantis, Paradise Island in The Bahamas , Tier Status match to Wyndham Rewards Platinum, discounts on select Norwegian Cruise Line ® vacations and more.

Diamond – no resort fees on any hotel stay, monthly $20 free bet through Caesars Sportsbook, $100 celebration dinner, priority lines at hotel check-in, restaurants, casino cages and the Caesars Rewards Center, guaranteed room with 72 hours' notice in Atlantic City and Las Vegas , Tier Status match to Wyndham Rewards Diamond, two free nights at Caesars Palace Dubai and more.

Diamond Plus – complimentary access to VIP Laurel Lounge, monthly $30 free bet through Caesars Sportsbook and more.

Diamond Elite – $600 airfare credit on flights to Las Vegas , monthly $75 free bet through Caesars Sportsbook and more.

Seven Stars – invitation to Seven Star Signature Events, $500 celebration dinner, monthly $150 free bet through Caesars Sportsbook, companion card, free upgrade to best available room at check-in, complimentary early check-in / late check-out, annual retreat to any Caesars Rewards destination with airfare up to $1,200 round trip as well as $500 dining folio, Congratulatory Voyage with Norwegian Cruise Line® and more.

Under the new Caesars Rewards Visa program, Bread Financial and Caesars will continue to provide on-site and online solutions to enhance acquisition and engagement, with select Caesars Entertainment destinations also offering on-site instant card issuance capabilities. The card utilizes tap-to-pay technology, is compatible with primary digital wallets and offers increased anti-fraud security to create a seamless and safe path-to-purchase for all cardmembers.

With over 65 million members, Caesars Rewards is the largest loyalty program in the gaming industry. Caesars Rewards has continuously been recognized as one of the best customer loyalty programs by the Global Gaming Awards and USA Today Readers' Choice Awards. A fully connected ecosystem of gaming, hospitality, entertainment, nightlife, dining, and shopping, more than 50 destinations, and a full suite of mobile products are tied to the Caesars Rewards network. Members can earn and redeem credits across the network for the experiences they value most. Caesars Rewards members also have access to exclusive benefits and member rates at all Caesars Rewards destinations, invitation-only events, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences thanks to an extensive collection of sports, entertainment, celebrity chef, and travel partnerships.

For information on the expanded perks of Caesars Rewards as well as more on the advantages Caesars Rewards membership can bring and how to join, please visit www.caesars.com/myrewards.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified gaming-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About Bread Financial

Bread FinancialTM (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. The company creates opportunities for its customers and partners through digitally enabled choices that offer ease, empowerment, financial flexibility and exceptional customer experiences. Driven by a digital-first approach, data insights and white-label technology, Bread Financial delivers growth for its partners through a comprehensive product suite, including private label and co-brand credit cards, installment lending, and buy now, pay later (BNPL). Bread Financial also offers direct-to-consumer solutions that give customers more access, choice and freedom through its branded Bread Cashback™ American Express® Credit Card and Bread Savings™ products.

Formerly Alliance Data, Bread Financial is an S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and committed to sustainable business practices powered by its 6,000+ global associates. To learn more about Bread Financial products and services, visit BreadFinancial.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

