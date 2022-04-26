Azamara Onward Splashes on the Scene with Cultural Inspiration and New Exclusive Offerings

The fourth ship in the upmarket cruise line's fleet will include an exclusive bar, luxury retailers and four new Signature Shows

MIAMI, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara, the upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences, will introduce its newest ship, Azamara Onward, to the world next month with a christening and maiden voyage from Monte Carlo to Venice. Azamara Onward's inaugural season will take travelers to the heart of the Mediterranean, exploring its hidden gems and bringing guests closer to the true culture of each destination they visit. The new sister ship will offer guests fresh additions to its onboard venues and luxury retail spaces, as well as refreshed accommodations and new entertainment options for travelers to enjoy throughout their sailing.

"This is an exciting time for Azamara, and we are thrilled to be welcoming guests on our new ship in just a couple weeks," says Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. "Destination immersion has always been our main priority, and we are delighted to be bringing inspiration from the Mediterranean and beyond to all our onboard offerings and experiences for guests to connect with the culture of each port, even while we are at sea."

Travelers looking to sail into spring and summer with Azamara Onward can expect:

New onboard venues showcase innovation and authenticity:

A new addition to the Azamara family, and exclusive to Azamara Onward, is Atlas Bar. The specialty venue brings a unique concept onboard, offering innovative artisanal cocktails created using the latest techniques from smoking domes to nitro-infusions. Fresh squeezed juices and handmade syrups elevate the flavors of the curated list of cocktails including the Grand Bazaar, London Fog Martini, Tuscany delight, among others. While trendy, upscale cocktails will be the focal point at Atlas Bar, guests can also enjoy an exotic premium menu of small plates served hot and cold, including beef tartare topped with caviar and shaved truffle, smoked lobster crudo, and more.

Azamara Onward will also offer an exclusive addition to its specialty restaurant, Aqualina with a new Chef's Table. Guests can enjoy a seven-course culinary journey of beautifully presented dishes that capture the flavor and essence of some of the destination's most authentic dishes.

Luxury mementos for a trip to remember:

While the memories aboard Azamara Onward are sure to last a lifetime, guests looking to take home a souvenir from their voyage can explore the ship's retail section, in partnership with Starboard Cruise Services. The world's leading luxury vacation retailer at sea offers a highly curated, distinct assortment of resort wear and travel accessories along with local, hand-crafted artisanal finds for guests onboard. The retail program will bring destination immersion to life through Starboard's ever-evolving collections and experiences, including a standalone destination shop featuring goods from Spain, Italy, Greece, France and Portugal for Azamara Onward's inaugural season in the Mediterranean.

Seaside sanctuaries:

Guests traveling aboard Azamara Onward can experience a variety of exclusive benefits in addition to the modern accommodations of its stylish staterooms or spacious suites with butler service. Both accommodations offer 24-hour room service and are the perfect retreat following a long day ashore, whether exploring independently or on one of Azamara's immersive shore excursions. In addition to ocean views, staterooms offer plush cotton slippers, bath products and fresh flowers upon arrival.

Signature Shows to keep you moving:

Azamara is proud to present four brand-new Signature Shows premiering on Azamara Onward to keep guest of all ages grooving all night long. Led by its Signature Singers & Dancers, these new shows will offer bold entertainment with a wide variety of music styles, including: Club Crooner, offering the classics from Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett to more current artists such as Natalie Cole and Michael Bublé; Amped Up, offering a fun evening of the hottest classic rock sounds of the 70s; Wanderlust, highlighting an eclectic mix of sounds from around the world; and Groove Tonight, offering a psychedelic disco soundtrack that is sure to get guests out on the dance floor.

Additionally, Azamara will be expanding its orchestra with acoustic and electric guitars and will offer local performances on select sailings to provide guests a true sense of the destination's cultural entertainment. Azamara will also continue its onboard Destination Celebration events, the cruise line's immersive evening programming which brings the unique culture of the destination directly onboard. Following Azamara Onward's inaugural season throughout Europe, the cruise company will reintroduce its signature AzAmazing Evenings for guests, which bring these cultural evening events off ship for an even more immersive destination experience.

About Azamara:

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, Azamara Journey® and its newest ship, Azamara Onward, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara aims to Change the Way You Sea, through its commitment to creating immersive experiences for guests through longer stays, more overnights and night touring for a deeper and more meaningful travel experience. Guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, cultural events and can take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. For more information visit www.azamara.com.

