JW Therapeutics Announces its Cell Immunotherapy Drugs Have Successfully Benefited 200 Chinese Patients

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Therapeutics (HKEx: 2126), an independent and innovative biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products, disclosed that as of April 12, 2022, its cell immunotherapy drugs have been successfully infused for treatment in 200 Chinese patients (clinical studies and commercialization included), bringing the hope of a cure for these patients and their families.

As the first product of JW Therapeutics, Carteyva® (relmacabtagene autoleucel injection) is a CAR-T product approved as a Category 1 biologics product. It was infused for treatment in the first patient in December 2017, and 2022 marks the fifth year the first patient has been treated. In January 2021, a total of 100 patients have been infused and treated with Carteyva® in registrational clinical studies. In September 2021, Carteyva® was approved by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

JW Therapeutics has built a top world-class platform for technology and product development in cell immunotherapy, as well as a product pipeline covering both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company has conducted or is conducting 9 clinical studies on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Looking forward, JW Therapeutics will continue to introduce and develop more cutting-edge technologies, continue to advance the product pipeline on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and reduce manufacturing costs on a large scale, so as to bring the hope of a cure for more patients.

About Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection (trade name: Carteyva®)

Relmacabtagene autoleucel injection (abbreviated as relma-cel, trade name: Carteyva®) is an autologous anti-CD19 CAR-T cell immunotherapy product independently developed by JW Therapeutics based on a CAR-T cell process platform of Juno Therapeutics (a Bristol Myers Squibb company). Being the first product of JW Therapeutics, relma-cel was approved by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in September 2021 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, making it the first CAR-T product approved as Category 1 biologics product in China. Currently, it is the only CAR-T product in China that has been simultaneously included in the National Significant New Drug Development Program, granted priority review and breakthrough therapy designations.

About JW Therapeutics

JW Therapeutics (HKEx: 2126) is an independent and innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products. Founded in 2016, JW Therapeutics is committed to becoming an innovation leader in cell immunotherapy. The company has built a top world-class platform for technology and product development in cell immunotherapy, as well as a promising product pipeline covering both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, to bring the hope of a cure for Chinese and global patients, and to lead the healthy and standardized development of China's cell immunotherapy industry. For more information, please visit www.jwtherapeutics.com .

