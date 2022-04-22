DISPLAY WEEK 2022, WORLD'S LEADING EVENT FOR ELECTRONIC DISPLAY INNOVATION, OPENS MAY 8

Annual conference showcases advances in AR/VR, OLED, microLED, TVs and wearables, keynotes by top executives and more

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) will return as on-site event May 8-13 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA. Display Week 2022 will bring together the brightest minds in the display industry to provide insight into the latest advancements, and showcase new technologies and products that will be hitting the shelves both in the US and internationally within the next few years. SID is also celebrating its 60th anniversary.

"Display Week is a one stop shop for newly released technologies that have a significant impact for the industry in the coming year as well as leading edge research and development in the display industry," said Dr. Takatoshi Tsujimura, president of SID. "We are pleased that we are back on-site after two years in the virtual environment, so that attendees can see brand new releases of materials, components, sensors and equipment that will shape the display products of coming years and provide a glimpse into the consumer products we may have in our hands and living rooms as early as 2023."

Display Week 2022 will feature both live and recorded sessions. Highlights include:

Keynote Presentations: There will be three keynote addresses LG Display Co, Meta Reality Labs and BOE. The keynote speakers are senior executives from successful and influential companies and represent different perspectives of big system companies that use displays as a platform for delivering amazing services to customers.

International Technical Symposium: Through more than 425 technical presentations, including posters and papers, presenters will share the newest thinking about these special topics: augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality; high-dynamic-range LCDs; machine learning for displays; and printed displays. New for 2022 are Hyper-Realistic Displays, Machine Learning for Displays, Outdoor Displays and Conformable Wearable Displays.

Business Conference: Presented by DSCC, the SID/DSCC 2022 Business Conference will take a supply chain approach to addressing the market outlook for displays, smartphones and TVs, including forecasts on supply, demand, pricing, 5G, OLED, 8K, foldable, dual displays, mini-LEDs quantum dots, new phosphors, micro-LEDs and TADF.

World-Class Exhibitors: Premier global information display companies and researchers will unveil cutting-edge developments in display technologies, including advancements in AR/VR, microLED, OLED, micro-displays, e-paper, digital signage, new materials and software-enabled displays.

Innovation Zone (I-Zone): A premier showcase for small companies, startups, universities, government labs and independent research labs, the I-Zone exhibition includes not-yet-commercialized prototypes, proofs of concept, and new products that haven't even hit the market yet.

Educational Opportunities: Short courses and specialized seminars, presented by recognized experts in the field, provide deep learning opportunities on a wide range of topics, including AR/VR, OLED, microLEDs, quantum dots, miniLEDs, flexible AMOLED and stretchable displays. A new session in Display Metrology has been added for 2022.

Attendees can still register for Display Week 2022. For more information and to register for Display Week 2022, please click here. To view the Display Week 2022 registration video, please click here. SID is following all Covid-19 safety protocols as indicated by Santa Clara County, California. Those protocols can be found here.

About Display Week 2022

The 59th International Display Week Symposium and Seminar, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held in San Jose, California, May 8-13, 2022. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2022, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2022), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2022. SID is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

