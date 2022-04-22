ADVANCED INDOOR RESOURCES ESTABLISHES SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD DEDICATED TO INDOOR AIR QUALITY RESEARCH IN THE STATE OF MARYLAND

ADVANCED INDOOR RESOURCES ESTABLISHES SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD DEDICATED TO INDOOR AIR QUALITY RESEARCH IN THE STATE OF MARYLAND

This first in the State of Maryland Scientific Advisory Board will provide the critical, impartial guidance and research necessary to advance the company's lead product VisionAIR™.

BALTIMORE, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Indoor Resources, AIR LLC, has created a Scientific Advisory Board to better understand the science of indoor air quality delivery for buildings of all types.

Science and technology are at the core of Advanced Indoor Resources' mission to make buildings safer, smarter, and healthier. The development of the VisionAIR™ indoor air quality platform – a foundation for the company's healthcare technology stack – provides detailed, real-time indoor air quality data monitoring and management.

Joining Advanced Indoor Resources' Scientific Advisory board are the following leading health experts;

Gregory Diette, MD, MHS – Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology and, Environmental Health and Engineering, Johns Hopkins University, Expertise: Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine

Donald K. Milton, MD, DrPH – Professor of Environmental & Occupational Health, Maryland Institute for Applied Environmental Health, University of Maryland School of Public Health, and Professor of Medicine (secondary appointment), Department of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine. Expertise: Airborne infection transmission, influenza, respiratory infection, occupational and environmental asthma, bio-aerosols, occupational and environmental epidemiology

Ana Rule, PhD – Assistant Professor, Director, Environmental Exposure Assessment Laboratories; Department of Environmental Health and Engineering, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Lucy Wilson, MD, ScM – Professor of Emergency Health Services & Senior Advisor to University for Public Health and Pandemic Response, University of Maryland Baltimore County, Expertise: Infectious Diseases, Infection Control and Public Health Response

More people are returning to buildings of all types, and there is an intense focus on indoor air quality; improvements could add a significant annual benefit to the US Economy. "We are thrilled to bring together top-level scientific experts to further advance our knowledge of creating and maintaining healthy indoor air quality. Investments in safer, smarter, healthier buildings will create work environments people thrive in," said Martin Knott, founder of Advance Indoor Resources.

"I like Martin's approach; it's steeped in evidence-based science; I am looking forward to working with my fellow members to advance scientific approaches towards creating safer and healthier indoor environments," said Dr. Don Milton.

"The COVID19 pandemic has clearly illustrated that air quality management is an important tool for infection control in Indoor settings," said Dr. Lucy Wilson.

Maryland, "The Cradle of Healthcare Technology," is home to some of the world's leading medical and biotechnology institutions. Advanced Indoor Resources is proud to have a Scientific Advisory Board that hails from these invaluable hubs of healthcare advancements. The VisionAIR™ Platform developed by Advanced Indoor Resources is flexible and can be installed on any HVAC system. The company plans to make the VisionAIR™ Platform available to the commercial, Industrial, Government real estate owners, and third-party building automation controls installers.

About Advanced Indoor Resources, LLC (AIR LLC) is a healthcare technology company focused on HVAC, Building Automation and Plumbing systems...HVAC, Building Automation Controls and Plumbing systems are the respiratory system, digestive system, and heart of every building. AIR LLC was founded to deliver the advanced resources needed to produce the best – and safest – indoor experience possible for people who occupy and own buildings of every kind. We work with clients to create healthy indoor environments – where occupants thrive.

VisionAIR™ is a cloud-based Tridium product built on the Niagara N4 Platform. The product advances the intelligence of heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment to enable real time management and measurement of the six main factors that substantially impact indoor air quality: Carbon dioxide, humidity, temperature, the particulate matters PM2.5 and PM10, and volatile organic compounds.

View original content:

SOURCE Advanced Indoor Resources LLC