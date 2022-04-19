SIRVIS SELECTED AS EXCLUSIVE NORTH AMERICAN DISTRIBUTOR OF INTERACT

Designation Allows SirviS Clients and Partners Access to Interact in the United States and Canada

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SirviS - Announced today a significant addition to its IT Solutions Portfolio with SirviS Interact, a machine learning application that provides mid-tier and enterprise data centers with tailored recommendations to significantly lower costs, optimize energy efficiency, and increase sustainability in their data center.

Interact machine learning software delivers verifiable analysis of server energy and carbon usage with precise recommendations for cost, energy and carbon improvement. Distributed through SirviS' Managed Solutions as a consultative service, the new offering is available immediately and is branded as SirviS Interact.



The multiple award-wining Interact tool conducts component and rack level analysis of the server estate. It is the world's first and only solution that allows customers the ability to accurately measure the server energy draw. It then calculates the optimum hardware replacements to deliver the same compute power with lower energy usage, cost and carbon emissions.

Dean Hale, President of SirviS stated, "This is a tremendous leap forward for SirviS. Energy sustainability is at the forefront of our client's minds. Reducing energy usage, while increasing data center efficiency allows for business innovation with lasting sustainability. Sirvis Interact's technology is already making an impact to significantly reduce carbon footprints and running costs for businesses around the world."

"We partnered with SirviS because they had clear environmental and ethical values that aligned with ours. They have the expertise to provide crucial solutions to their customers, and the wider North American market, and have the technical capabilities to really make the most of our world leading offering." added, Rich Kenny Managing Director of Interact.

SirviS will bring technical consultation and management of SirviS Interact into North American customers delivering a reduction in running costs, energy usage, carbon footprints and procurement costs to IT organizations in North America.

Josh Krasnegor, CMO of SirviS said, "The addition of SirviS Interact will positively impact our clients' goals of reducing data center energy consumption, as well as reduce their running costs."

About SirviS

SirviS is a Master Service Provider that delivers fully managed, project-based Professional Services, expert Managed Services and ESG Sustainability Solutions a wide range of clients, globally. Please visit: www.sirvis.com or call 877-4-SIRVIS. To learn more about SirviS' exclusive North American Distribution of SirviS Interact Please visit: www.sirvis-interact.com.

View original content:

SOURCE SirviS