181 Fremont Residences Present a World Premiere Art Exhibition from Fashion Designer Naeem Khan and Fine Artist Stanley Casselman

Jardin de Nuit from KACE. Blends Art and Fashion in Gallery 181 Through June 30, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallery 181, a dynamic highlight of 181 Fremont's art program located in a 700 foot high half-floor penthouse in the renowned San Francisco tower, is presenting an incredible new exhibition, Jardin de Nuit by KACE., Naeem Khan and Stanley Casselman's two-individual collective. The exhibition is open to the public through June 30, 2022.

San Francisco's 181 Fremont, the tallest luxury residences on the West Coast welcomes fashion designer Naeem Khan and fine artist Stanley Casselman to Gallery 181 for a world premiere exhibition of their work, Jardin de Nuit, blending fashion and pop art. On view in Gallery 181 through June 30, 2022 (L-R) Naeem Khan, Stanley Casselman (PRNewswire)

Jardin de Nuit is a testament to Fashion and Pop Art showcasing Warholian flowers of various sizes comprised entirely of sequins in monochromatic colors meticulously hand sewn to a silkscreen backing.

KACE., a two-individual collective began by fashion designer Naeem Khan and artist Stanley Casselman, bridges the gap between art and fashion, and ultimately transcends that gap. KACE.'s work is a unique process in which extruded paint and hand sewn sequins create a centrifugal force that pulls viewers towards the center of each glistening dimensional flower. As one moves around the paintings, the figure/ground relationship continually shifts with the light and redefines itself, like flowers blooming in the dark of night.

"We are honored to bring KACE. and Jardin de Nuit to Gallery 181," says Matt Lituchy, Chief Investment Officer for the Jay Paul Company, developers of 181 Fremont. "This spectacular exhibition has created amazing excitement in San Francisco, and it underscores our commitment at 181 Fremont to contribute to the city's arts and cultural communities.

Led by art advisor Holly Baxter, 181 Fremont's art program is among the most innovative and comprehensive ever to exist in a private residential building. In addition to a permanent collection, there are over 200 paintings, sculptures and mixed material works displayed throughout the building.

The 181 Fremont Residences rise above San Francisco and the Bay featuring global award-winning architecture, design and engineering as the tallest residences on the West Coast. Residences start at over 500 feet in the sky offering unrivaled 360-degree views of the city, bay, Golden Gate and Bay Bridges, and the Pacific Ocean. Sales for the residences are handled by Compass Development Marketing Group.

Viewings are available by appointment by contacting Holly Baxter, Holly Baxter & Associates, info@hollybaxterandassociates.com.

About 181 Fremont

Developed by the legendary Jay Paul Company, 181 Fremont rises 802' from San Francisco's downtown high-tech nexus to transform the skyline and has set a new bar for luxurious residential living in the West Coast. The $850 million tower features a state-of-the-art exoskeleton designed in a saw tooth pattern, with a magnificent spire that ascends from the crown of the building. 181 Fremont's central location in the East Cut invites easy access to Silicon Valley and is surrounded by icons of technology including Salesforce, Facebook, Google and Twitter. The award- winning architecture reaffirms San Francisco as a global city on the forefront of innovation and design. It stands to redefine not only the neighborhood, but also the very definition of San Francisco living. Sales and marketing for 181 Fremont are handled by Compass Development Marketing Group. For more information, https://181fremont.com/

About Jay Paul Company

Jay Paul Company is one of the foremost real estate development and investment firms in California, distinguished by over 13 million square feet of trophy caliber projects in its portfolio. Since 1975, Jay Paul developments bear signature features including striking award-winning architecture, landscaping and state-of-the-art sustainable design in unsurpassed locations. Its modern, inspired campuses and towers provide the most advanced workplace environments for the world's leading technology companies including Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Instagram, Microsoft and Northrup Grumman. Jay Paul Company projects include the world-renowned 181 Fremont Tower in San Francisco, named as one of the world's best high rises by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat; Pacific Shores Center, Moffett Towers, Moffett Place and the soon to be completed 200 Park Avenue, which are all recognized as Silicon Valley's most cutting edge, large scale developments. Jay Paul Company is privately held and based in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.jaypaul.com.

Contact: 181 Fremont

Terri Tiffany, Terri@SandHillPRPartners.com 650 387-7720

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 181 Fremont Residences