Silvio Scaglia, owner of Elite World Group and technological entrepreneur, finds "true love" - plans future with Michelle-Marie Heinemann, well-known NYC socialite and founder of successful luxury lifestyle brand, Old Fashioned Mom

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvio Scaglia, famed as a technological entrepreneur featured on the cover of Forbes Magazine and named by Time Magazine as one of the gurus who survived the dot.com crisis, and Michelle-Marie Heinemann, founder of a luxury lifestyle brand and conglomerate, Old Fashioned Mom LLC, which teaches how to apply old-fashioned values of traditional motherhood to a modern world, today announced a long term love commitment to each other.

"We have found true love," Scaglia and Heinemann said today. "We plan to spend the rest of our lives together."

The Scaglia-Heinemann announcement was first reported on Sunday by Sara Nathan of the New York Post's Page Six.

Scaglia is the owner of Elite World Group, one of the world's leading model and fashion companies. Heinemann, a well-known New York City socialite, established Old Fashioned Mom LLC as a conglomerate specializing in Media, Broadcasting and Products with businesses around the world heralded in the media and among consumers.

"We wish the world Happy Easter and Passover," Scaglia and Heinemann said in a joint statement issued on Sunday.

"We especially ask everyone who cares about peace and decency around the world to pray for Ukrainians today as well. May they prevail over the inhumanity of the Russian invaders. Our hearts and prayers are with all Ukrainians in their mother country and those forced to flee to avoid the slaughter of women and children by the Russian invaders. We support the right of Ukraine to be free and independent and at peace, as should all Americans."

Of Michelle-Marie Heinemann, Scaglia said, "She is a distinguished person of serious achievements, and I admire and respect her and love her greatly. Her brand Old Fashioned Mom has made a big difference in people's lives. Her commitment to traditional family values is one of the many reasons why I have fallen in love with her and want to spend the rest of my life with her."

Heinemann said, "I have great admiration for Silvio Scaglia's personal character, his loving and kind nature, and his brilliant intellectual gifts in technology and building successful businesses. He is a beautiful person, and I love him very much. And I finally found true love."

Aside from his ownership of the famous global modeling powerhouse Elite World Group, Scaglia also founded Fastweb, a multi-billion dollar European telecom company.

Michelle-Marie Heinemann is also known as an artist, sculptress, writer, and philanthropist. She sold her Fifth Avenue apartment to Carlos Alberto Da Veiga Sicupira, a Brazilian beer billionaire and partner in 3G Capital, for 6.2 million. Before starting her lifestyle brand, Heinemann was a recognized artist and sculptress, having her work featured all over the world, including the windows of Tiffany and Co. on Fifth Avenue. She resides in New York with her two children, Hudson and Hyacinth.

Lanny Davis is the attorney for Silvio Scaglia and advised him on this press release.

