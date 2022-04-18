The Mars Agency Lands on a Fourth Continent

The Mars Agency Grows Their Global Footprint & Capabilities Through Partnership with Australian Agency XPO Brands

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mars Agency, a global commerce marketing agency, announced today that it will forge a new international partnership with Australian retail activation agency XPO Brands.

The collaboration is part of The Mars Agency's ongoing international expansion, which began in 2010 with the opening of their London office. The international growth enables the agency to support its blue-chip client roster in a truly global fashion, with full-service capability in four continents across an array of regional and local markets.

The global partnership with XPO Brands greatly enhances The Mars Agency's presence in the Australia and New Zealand markets, while also adding diverse new talent and specialized capabilities. The extension of The Mars Agency family also gives the agency's current employees more spaces — and places — to grow.

"Our global clients will value XPO's strong presence in the Australian and New Zealand commerce space, led by their local expertise across Shopper, Retail and Experiential marketing," said Darren Keen, The Mars Agency CEO of International Markets. "We're excited about the way XPO helps strengthen the global TMA proposition."

Founded in 2013, XPO Brands has earned an acclaimed reputation as a creative leader in Shopper and Experiential Marketing. They were recently named B&T's Experiential Agency of the Year and won five top awards at Shop! Association's Marketing at Retail Awards last month, including Best in Show. They have brought first-of-their-kind innovations to the market and continued to push the boundaries of what's possible in connecting brands with shoppers.

"At The Mars Agency, our mission is connecting people, technology and intelligence to create demand and drive profitable, sustainable growth," said Global CEO Rob Rivenburgh. "With their talented team and unique capabilities, XPO makes The Mars Agency even better equipped to deliver that mission on a global scale."

"I'm thrilled to join forces with a company that matches our own values, passionately innovating and helping their clients succeed," said Sally Tobin, Founder and Managing Director of XPO Brands. "I'm excited to see the impact we're going to make together."

There is no change in leadership on either side, and Darren Keen, CEO of International Markets at The Mars Agency, will oversee this expansion. The Mars Agency will now operate 16 offices on four continents where there over 700 hundred employees serving Fortune 100 clients.

The Mars Agency is an award-winning, independently owned, global commerce marketing practice. With talent around the world, they connect people, technology, and intelligence to create demand and drive profitable, sustainable growth. Their latest MarTech platform, MARILYN®, enables marketers to make better decisions, create connected experiences and drive stronger results. Learn more at www.themarsagency.com and meetmarilyn.ai.

XPO Brands is an-award winning creative agency dedicated to transforming the way retailers and brands connect with and influence people. Headquartered in Sydney with an additional arm in Melbourne, their integrated, below-the-line campaigns span across Shopper Marketing, Digital and Content, Experiential Events and Product Sampling. Learn more at xpobrands.com.au.

