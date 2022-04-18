House of Wise Launches Charity 1/1 NFT to Support Last Prisoner Project Family Support Fund

Created by Artist and Cannabis Industry Activist Emily Eizen, NFT Design Reflects the Urgent Need For Change in the Criminal Justice System

MIAMI, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal wellness and CBD brand House of Wise announces the auction of the company's 420 1/1 Justice For All NFT . The single, unique edition NFT will be available for bidding through 4:20 p.m. EDT on April 20, 2022.

Proceeds from the NFT sale will go directly to the Last Prisoner Project Family Support Fund, which supports families whose lives have been upended by unjust cannabis convictions and former cannabis incarcerates who are reintegrating into society. Last Prisoner Project is the official nonprofit partner of House of Wise and is dedicated to advancing criminal justice reform for the cannabis community.

The 1/1 NFT was created by Emily Eizen, an LA-based multimedia artist and cannabis industry activist who is also the talent behind the Limited-Edition Justice For All CBD Gummy Sampler Box design. The NFT design features two cannabis plants emerging from a shadowed pit, representing the widespread acceptance of cannabis into the mainstream.

There are a number of elements found beneath the dark hole, which represents the various ways in which cannabis can be used: a medical cross and pills symbolizing medicinal use, lightbulbs speak to the creativity cannabis can spark, lips for sensuality, a heart for love, a smile for joy, and a dove carrying a hemp leaf symbolizing the freedoms that remain stifled by cannabis criminalization.

Within the design, you can also read the word "Justice," which is vital to bringing more meaning to the 420 holiday on April 20. As Americans look ahead to the future of cannabis in this country, it is important we all recognize the work still required to change policy and eliminate the stigmas that surround cannabis users.

"I'm privileged to be able to do what I love so openly; that's not lost on me. I aim to use my position in the cannabis industry to open doors for people who don't have an easy way in," said Emily Eizen. "I hope through my art and my voice that I can use both to change hearts and minds when it comes to preconceived notions about hemp and cannabis. It's an honor to create an NFT that will bring intrinsic and tangible value to the NFT owner and be a resource to Last Prisoner Project and the countless families they support."

House of Wise invites interested buyers to the company's OpenSea.io marketplace , where they can place their bid using Ethereum (ETH) on the 420 1/1 Justice For All NFT through April 20, 2022, at 4:20 p.m. EDT. The highest bidder will be announced on the company's Twitter account once bidding closes. In addition to buying the NFT, the winner of the auction will also receive one Limited-Edition Justice For All CBD Gummy Sampler Box , House of Wise Sleep Drops , and House of Wise Stress Drops (product value: $205).

About House of Wise

House of Wise empowers women to take control of their lives and daily routines, while working to shatter the stigmas and double standards they continue to face today. The wellness brand offers high-quality, originally formulated CBD products, empowering users to give more intention and purpose to their routines so they can take back control of their sleep, stress, strength, and sex. House of Wise features a collection of seven trusted, premium CBD products in addition to wellness products and custom merchandise. Each CBD product is specially designed and paired with additional, thoughtfully selected active ingredients to help women make the most of every day.

About Last Prisoner Project

The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis-related criminal justice reform. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered under America's unjust policy of cannabis prohibition. Through intervention, advocacy, and awareness campaigns, the Last Prisoner Project works to redress the past and continuing harms of these inhumane and ineffective laws and policies. Visit www.lastprisonerproject.org or text FREEDOM to 24365 to donate and learn more.

