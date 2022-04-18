Holland America Line Celebrates 149th Anniversary and Prepares for May Naming Ceremony in Rotterdam

Premium brand is getting ready to sail into its 150th year and prepares celebrations for Rotterdam, along with four more ships returning to service

SEATTLE, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is commemorating its 149th anniversary today as it moves closer to its 150th milestone next year. To mark the occasion, the day will be celebrated on board with grand desserts, special champagne toasts and festivities for guests and team members.

In addition to the 149th anniversary, the cruise line will continue the celebrations through early June with the restart of Noordam (April 24), Oosterdam (May 8), Zaandam (May 12) and Westerdam (June 12) — bringing the entire fleet of 11 ships back in service — as well as the official naming ceremony for Rotterdam, which will be held May 30 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. In 2022, Holland America Line also celebrates 75 years of Alaska exploration.

"As Holland America Line moves closer to the 150th anniversary of our founding, these past couple of years have shown us the importance of celebrating our milestones," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "This April is an important month with Holland America Line leading the return to Canadian cruising, the restart of Noordam and our anniversaries of our founding and travel to Alaska. We are grateful to be moving along a positive path, not only as a brand, but as an industry."

Sailing Toward Holland America Line's 150th Anniversary

As one of the longest-serving and most experienced cruise lines in the world, Holland America Line has become known for its award-winning ships and service. Though transportation and shipping were the mainstays of its business in the 19th century, the company began to offer cruise vacations in 1895. Today, Holland America Line operates 11 ships that visit nearly 400 ports across all seven continents.

Rotterdam's Official Naming in Rotterdam

Holland America Line's newest ship, Rotterdam, was delivered in July 2021, but the official naming ceremony will be held May 30. Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands will be the ship's godmother, carrying on a tradition that began in the 1920s.

Rotterdam will depart Amsterdam, the Netherlands, May 29 on a seven-day "Rotterdam Naming Celebration" cruise that explores the gorgeous landscapes of Norway. When the ship arrives at Rotterdam May 30, a private ceremony will be held for invited guests that will be broadcast throughout the ship. During the voyage, guests will enjoy special events exclusive to the naming sailing, including a celebratory Gala Dinner and an opportunity to participate in the blessing of the ship's bell, along with surprises and commemorative gifts.

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

