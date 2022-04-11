Yasso Continues to Pioneer the Snacking Category with Launch of Frozen Greek Yogurt Mochi

The top 5 novelty brand is the first to launch Mochi with Greek Yogurt

BOULDER, Colo., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yasso, the beloved frozen greek yogurt brand and #5 novelty brand is launching the first-ever frozen Greek yogurt Mochi, furthering its position as a leader in frozen snacking and continuing to deliver new innovation that meets consumers' demands on both taste and nutrition.

Yasso Frozen Greek Mochi (PRNewswire)

Yasso's latest innovation is made with deliciously creamy frozen Greek yogurt wrapped in fluffy, sweet rice dough. Available in four flavors, chocolate, mango, vanilla, and strawberry, each individual Mochi is just 80 calories. Staying true to Yasso's standards, the product has no artificial ingredients, is gluten free, and packs big flavor.

"The launch of Yasso Mochi furthers our position as a leader in frozen snacking as we continue to innovate outstanding new products that marry superior taste and quality nutrition," said Craig Shiesley, Chief Executive Officer of Yasso. "This new platform allows consumers to reach for Yasso during new occasions and delivers on our brand promise of permissible indulgence, now in a new snackable format."

Throughout the brand's 10-year tenure, Yasso's prioritization of consumer satisfaction and innovation has proven successful as it continues to climb in brand rank and outpace other novelty brands' growth.

Yasso Mochi (SRP $5.49 per 6-pack) is available at select retailers nationwide and for online delivery on yasso.com. To find a store near you, or learn more information please visit Yasso.com and follow the brand @yasso.

About Yasso

Kindergarten friends turned entrepreneurs, founders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane set out on a mission to create desserts that deliver on everyday indulgence with great taste, quality ingredients and superb nutritionals. Since hitting store shelves in 2011 as the first to market frozen Greek yogurt, Yasso quickly became one of the fastest-growing dessert brands in the world, disrupting the brand ranks of deeply entrenched competitors and attracting a loyal following of brand enthusiasts. Yasso currently offers 11 flavors of novelty stick bars, four flavors of dipped chocolate bars, three frozen Greek yogurt sandwiches, three flavors of bite-size Yasso Poppables and four Yasso Mochi, all of which can be found at grocery and club stores nationwide. In 2021, Yasso Inc was named one of the Best Places to Work by Inc. and Denver Business Journal in addition to garnering a spot on Inc.'s 2021 list of the 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America. Yasso is also an active, positive contributor to the community via its Game On! Foundation which inspires health and wellness for people of all ages. To find your local retailers and to learn more about Yasso, please visit www.yasso.com and follow @yasso.

Contact:

Nicole Albert

yasso@azionepr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt