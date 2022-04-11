Vantagepoint A.I. Named a Top Place to Work for the 5th Year in a Row

The Tampa Bay Times has selected its Top Places to Work for 2022 and Vantagepoint A.I. is in the Top 10 of Small Businesses.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I., LLC (www.vantagepointsoftware.com) continues to be recognized for its outstanding workplace culture. The Tampa Bay Times has named the company one of the top small businesses in the Tampa Bay region for the 5th year in a row. This year, Vantagepoint A.I. has been named one of the Top 10 small businesses in one of the hottest growing regions for business in the U.S.

While also receiving accolades for its strong growth, the Tampa Bay Times award is based on input from the company's employees. The Vantagepoint team has responded to the Times' survey with a massively positive response about the workplace culture, benefits, and company leadership.

"Our team told the Times that Vantagepoint feels like a family which means the world to me," says Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I., "we do everything we can to support them and keep them safe – while we remain working remotely my team still maintains our culture with a healthy mix of fun."

The positive work atmosphere reinforces Vantagepoint's core values of teamwork, communication, innovation, positivity, purpose, integrity, and respect. These set the tone for every action and decision at Vantagepoint A.I. and naturally spill over to how traders are treated.

Vantagepoint A.I. was the first company in the world to give independent traders the power of A.I. for their home computers. Since its inception in 1979, Vantagepoint has worked to empower traders in over 160 countries. With the release of its software in 1983, the company has given traders the ability to see global intermarket relationships and predictive market forecasts up to three days in advance with up to 87.4% proven accuracy based on its patented artificial intelligence processes. Easy-to-use, VantagePoint gives traders reliable information to make trading decisions in just minutes a day.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. VantagePoint AI software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Cryptocurrencies, Forex, and ETFs. Family owned and operated, Vantagepoint employs over 90 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community. The company regularly donates a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. Schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

