Stout Acquires Genova Group

CHICAGO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout announced today the acquisition of Genova Group, a Philadelphia-based advisory firm committed to providing best-in-class accounting, tax, and valuation advisory services. Genova Group's accounting, tax, and financial operations experts assist early-stage and recently acquired companies in the areas of IPO readiness, technical accounting, accounting for income taxes, interim controllership, finance integration, and monthly close-and-reporting enhancements.

Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm, specializing in corporate finance, valuation, financial disputes, and investigations. (PRNewsFoto/Stout) (PRNewswire)

Stout and Genova Group have natural synergies in the areas of accounting and reporting advisory and valuation advisory, with Genova augmenting Stout's geographical footprint in the Northeast. Genova Group's financial operations and tax advisory capabilities bring added value to Stout's suite of transaction advisory service offerings. Stout is pleased to welcome Genova's team of twenty professionals, led by Managing Directors and Genova Group co-founders Gaeton Biscardi and John Mertz.

"The addition of Genova Group brings even greater depth and breadth to our rapidly growing Accounting & Reporting Advisory practice," said Cory Thompson, Managing Director and Transaction Advisory group leader at Stout. "Gaeton and John have built an impressive business, team, and culture that aligns closely with ours."

"Joining Stout enables us to provide an even more robust set of accounting, reporting, tax, and transaction-related capabilities to our clients," added Gaeton Biscardi. "Genova and Stout share a commitment to excellence in execution, ensuring a seamless transition for our employees and clients."

"We're thrilled to be joining Stout and to become a part of their impressive growth story," said John Mertz. "Together, we're strongly positioned to solve our clients' most complex accounting and tax challenges."

The transaction became effective on March 31, 2022. Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Stout. Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to Genova Group.

About Stout

Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, valuation, financial disputes, and investigations. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless Excellence® at stout.com.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., Stout GmbH, MB e Associati S.r.l., Stout Park Ltd, and Stout Capital, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refer to one or more of these legally separate and independent advisory practices.

About Genova Group

Genova Group is an accounting advisory firm comprised of accounting and tax professionals that are committed to providing "best in practice" advisory and operational solutions clients. Learn more at genovagrp.com.

