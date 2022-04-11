Ask the Expert
Sandvik provides updated comparative figures

Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik provides updated comparative figures for the following changes in the reporting:

Treatment of Sandvik Materials Technology in financial statements:

On March 23, Sandvik announced that The Sandvik Board of Directors had decided to propose the distribution and listing of Sandvik Materials Technology (SMT) to the Annual General Meeting, which takes place on April 27, 2022. As a consequence, Sandvik will from the first quarter 2022 report SMT as discontinued operations and as assets and liabilities held for distribution in accordance with IFRS 5.

Adjusted EBITA and M&A transaction costs:

As of the first quarter 2022, adjusted EBITA will replace adjusted EBIT as the key operating profit metric. Furthermore, M&A transaction costs will from 2022 be reported as items affecting comparability (IAC). Adjusted EBITA for comparative periods in 2021 has been updated accordingly.

Updated comparative figures for continuing operations and adjusted EBITA*:


                                   

Q12021

                                   

Q22021

                                   

Q32021

                                   

Q42021

                                   

FY2021

                                               

                                   

Order intake

 

22,206

 

21,816

 

22,870

 

26,772

 

93,665

 

                                   

Organic growth, order intake, %

 

18

 

39

 

20

 

21

 

24

 

                                   

Revenues

 

18,528

 

20,136

 

21,725

 

25,311

 

85,700

 

                                   

Organic growth, revenues, %

 

4

 

27

 

15

 

16

 

15

 

                                   

Adj. EBITA

 

3,960

 

4,192

 

4,620

 

5,043

 

17,816

 

                                   

Adj. EBITA margin

 

21.4

 

20.8

 

21.3

 

19.9

 

20.8

 

                                   

M&A costs adjusted for on IAC

 

-44

 

-17

 

-194

 

-173

 

-429

 

                                   

EBIT

 

3,920

 

4,399

 

4,185

 

4,771

 

17,275

 

                                   

EBIT margin

 

21.2

 

21.8

 

19.3

 

18.8

 

20.2

 

                                   

Profit before tax

 

3,653

 

4,271

 

4,146

 

4,748

 

16,818

 

                                   

Profit for the period

 

2,885

 

3,159

 

3,607

 

3,436

 

13,087

 

                                   

Net working capital, %

 

23.8

 

23.2

 

23.0

 

21.4

 

22.7

 

                                   

No. of employees

 

33,290

 

33,712

 

36,758

 

38,669

 

38,669

 

*Best estimates excluding SMT, not adjusted for Group common items

Stockholm, April 11, 2022

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

The following files are available for download:

Sandvik provides updated comparative figures for continuing operations

SOURCE Sandvik

