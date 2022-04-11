InventHelp Presents Automatic Door Handles Cleaner (LGT-130)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Door handles are touched by everyone and contain a lot of germs," said the inventor from Henderson, Nev. "I thought of this idea to break the chain of spreading germs on any type of door handle."

She created the AUTO CLEAN to help protect users from COVID-19, colds, flus, and other infectious diseases. This device enhances the safety of individuals as well as provides peace of mind when in a home, business, hotel, casino, or medical facility. Additionally, this could provide a means to protect the home from a multitude of diseases and is simple and easy to install.

