Global Medical Cannabis Leader Khiron Opens New Zerenia™ Clinic and Retail Pharmacy in Colombia

Continues market leadership in Colombia, Latin America's only country with universal health coverage for medical cannabis

Market leader in the Colombian medical cannabis market, with Q1 2022 volume sales exceeding 21,400 units , up 280% YoY and more than 40% of all 2021

New clinic continues Khiron's unique patient acquisition and retention strategy, adding more than 20% of patient capacity to existing network

Located in El Ensueño shopping mall in Bogota , adjacent to various insurer´s referral centers. In Q1 2022, more than 85% of all patients receiving Khiron´s medical cannabis products in Colombia were covered by insurance programs

Opens its first retail pharmacy, fully licensed to dispense High and Low THC medical cannabis products to patients outside the Company´s own clinic network

TORONTO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV:KHRN)(OTCQX:KHRNF)(Frankfurt:A2JMZC), a global medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce the opening of a new Zerenia™ clinic location and a new retail pharmacy in Colombia.

Following the announcement at the beginning of the year by the Government of Colombia on mandatory insurance coverage for medical cannabis products, Khiron opens a new clinic location in the city of Bogota, with a maximum annual capacity of 40,000 consults per year. The new clinic, located in El Ensueño shopping mall in Bogota´s fastest growing districts with more than 850,000 people, will allow the Company to continue is market leadership in Colombia and offer more services to existing and current patients.

In addition, the Company has opened its first retail pharmacy location within this shopping center. This pharmacy will allow the Company to sell medical cannabis products to patients outside its own ZereniaTM network and dispense High and Low THC medical cannabis to insurance companies in the country.

Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director comments, "Khiron has become a clear leader in the Colombian medical cannabis market because of its unique go-to-market strategy, anchored in our ZereniaTM clinic model. This new expansion within Bogota capitalizes on the Colombian government's decision on mandatory insurance coverage, and we aim to get closer to our patients and insurers, to improve quality of life. With our new retail pharmacy, we aim to be able to offer more access to patients outside our clinic network and to provide a dispensing alternative to insurers, thereby increasing our market leadership within Colombia. As we continue to grow, our leadership is expanding to Latin America and Europe, thanks to our ability to generate evidence, offer high quality products, and create an excellent patient-focused healthcare service that improves quality of life".

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading integrated international medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, and high-quality product portfolio, to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, UK, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

