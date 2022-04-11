ClimateCoin Announces Javier Manzanares of Green Climate Fund as New Co-CEO

Manzanares brings expansive sustainable banking, international development expertise to climate finance startup

MIAMI, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimateCoin, the creator of the world's first regulated digital carbon asset, today announced Javier Manzanares as co-CEO of the company. He will share the title and responsibilities with Pedro Ramón López García, Co-Founder of ClimateCoin and ClimateTrade. The addition of Manzanares will enable ClimateCoin to further expand into the U.S. market and deliver the environmental, financial, and societal benefits of ClimateCoin to a global base of companies, organizations, and individual investors.

In addition to leading ClimateCoin, Manzanares is also a member of the ClimateTrade Advisory Board. He comes to ClimateCoin from the Green Climate Fund where he served as deputy executive director for eight years, supporting the efforts of developing countries in responding to climate change. Previously, Manzanares was director and representative of the UN Office for Project and Services in the MERCOSUR region, based in Argentina. He was formerly division manager of Investment and Development Banking at the Central American Bank for Economic Integration. His career in banking and finance began with Banco Santander/BSCH in the United States, Hong Kong, and Japan. Manzanares was the first chairman of the Board at the International Association for Sustainable Economy.

"Javier's expansive background and expertise in sustainable banking and finance, as well as international development, is invaluable as we look to further ClimateCoin's mission of combating Earth's climate crisis by financing credible and impactful decarbonization and climate-positive projects across the globe," said Francisco Benedito, Chairman of ClimateCoin. "His decades of sustainable finance experience in the Americas, Asia and Africa will be particularly valuable as ClimateCoin looks to expand beyond the European market and deliver transformative financing opportunities to carbon-offset investors and suppliers in the U.S. and all around the world."

ClimateCoin is the world's first regulated digital carbon asset. Run on Algorand, a carbon neutral blockchain, and backed by high-quality carbon credits, ClimateCoin will fund credible and impactful projects across the world that align with the Core Carbon Principles developed by the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets, which are in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. The company aims to unleash a global investment movement to neutralize and reverse Earth's climate threat by democratizing climate finance. ClimateCoin will provide investors with easy access to meaningful and carbon-offsetting investing opportunities while ensuring equitable financing to carbon credit suppliers.

"I've joined ClimateCoin with the passion and goal of expanding climate financing to all levels of society, so people from all walks of life can contribute to and benefit — both societally and financially — from the global fight against climate change," said Javier Manzanares, co-CEO of ClimateCoin. "ClimateCoin is set to democratize climate finance and provide financial independence and empowerment to suppliers and investors alike to achieve climate balance once and for all. I couldn't be more excited to help lead ClimateCoin on this ambitious and critical mission."

ClimateCoin is planning to soft launch its Clima(T) governance token at an event in Miami on April 23. The event will feature keynote remarks from ClimateCoin co-CEOs Javier Manzanares and Pedro Ramón López García as well as Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez. Clima(T) provides holders with voting rights on any executive decision within the GreenClimateDAO ecosystem, leveraging the collective and collaborative expertise of investors to drive real climate solutions. The company's eponymously named carbon token, ClimateCoin, is expected to launch later in the year.

ClimateCoin is the creator of the world's first regulated digital carbon asset. Run on a carbon neutral blockchain and backed by high-quality carbon credits, ClimateCoin will fund credible and impactful decarbonization projects across the globe, providing investors and climate advocates with a meaningful investment to offset their carbon footprints. The company aims to unleash a global investment movement to neutralize and reverse Earth's climate threat by democratizing climate finance. Learn more at https://climatecoin.com/.

