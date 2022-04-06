HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED THE NEW H. UPMANN MAGNUM 52 TO COMMEMORATE THE YEAR OF THE TIGER ACCORDING TO THE CHINESE LUNAR CALENDAR

HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED THE NEW H. UPMANN MAGNUM 52 TO COMMEMORATE THE YEAR OF THE TIGER ACCORDING TO THE CHINESE LUNAR CALENDAR

- The Pacific Cigar Co. LTD and Infifon Hong Kong Limited, exclusive distributors of Habanos, S.A., have presented in a 'virtual unboxing' the new H. Upmann Magnum 52 vitola, in commemoration of the Chinese New Year

HAVANA, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A., together with its distributors for Asia Pacific and China, The Pacific Cigar Company and Infifon Hong Kong Limited, presented its new H. Upmann Magnum 52 vitola through a virtual "unboxing" to celebrate the product's arrival on the market.

H. UPMANN MAGNUM 52 (PRNewsfoto/Habanos, S.A.) (PRNewswire)

H. Upmann's Magnum 52 (52 x 148 mm length) is a vitola that is produced in limited quantities but will be available in all Habanos's markets. This vitola is presented in a special box containing 18 Habanos "Totally Handmade with Long Filler," after a careful selection of the wrapper, filler and binder leaves from the Vuelta Abajo* area in the Pinar del Río* region (Cuba), which is considered to be the origin of the world's best tobacco products.

"Considering that China was Habanos, S.A.'s leading market in terms of sales volume in 2020, we are pleased to commemorate the Chinese New Year for the third consecutive year with a vitola such as 'Magnum 52' under the H. Upmann brand. We are convinced that Habanos aficionados will enthusiastically welcome this worldwide launch, which will be available in all markets, albeit in limited quantities as it is an exclusive production," said Mr. Leopoldo Cintra González, Commercial Vice President, and Mr. José María López Inchaurbe, Vice President of Development at Habanos, S.A.

Mr. Dag Holmboe, CEO of The Pacific Cigar Company, said: "H. Upmann's Magnum 52 is a new vitola that manifests the refined character of the brand with mild to medium strength, and that offers its very high quality and inimitable aroma. We expect a great reception from Habanos aficionados in the Asian market."

Herman Upmann was a German banker whose love for Cuban cigars led him to settle in Havana in 1840. He founded a bank and a Habanos factory in the city. Eventually, the bank closed down, but his brand of premium cigars remains to this day. All its cigars are "Totally Handmade with Long Filler," with leaves from the Vuelta Abajo* area, in the Pinar del Rio* region.

The Pacific Cigar Company Limited (PCC) and Infifon HK Ltd. are the exclusive distributors of Habanos, S.A. for the Asian region.

Tasting notes

H. Upmann Magnum 52

Size: 52 x 148 mm long

Beautiful wrapper and masterfully crafted

Roasted aromas right from the start

Excellent combustion

Perfect draw

An Habano with great quality and balance

Balanced medium strength

Perfect with Ron 11 Years Old and medium roast Arabica coffee

Smoking time about one hour

Corporación Habanos, S.A.

Corporación Habanos, S.A. is a world leader in the commercialization of Premium cigars both in Cuba and in the rest of the world. For this purpose, it has an exclusive distribution network present in the five continents and in more than 150 countries. For more information, please visit www.habanos.com.

Habanos, S.A. commercializes 27 Premium brands made entirely by hand and identified as Protected Designation of Origin (P.D.O.), including Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo y Julieta, Partagás, Hoyo de Monterrey and H. Upmann, among others. Habanos Cuban cigars have been made entirely by hand for more than 500 years and since then they have become a benchmark worldwide.

* Protected Designation of Origin

Further information about Habanos, S.A.:

www.habanos.com

https://www.instagram.com/habanos_oficial/

https://twitter.com/Habanos_Oficial

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstGLy96wdZG7eCM4855_DA

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781570/Habanos_H_Upmann_Magnum_52.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Habanos, S.A.