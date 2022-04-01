WORLD-RENOWNED CELEBRITY PHOTOGRAPHER NICOLAS GERARDIN SIGNS WITH ARTM TECHNOLOGIES

Luxury NFT firm teams up with a world-leading photographer.

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned photographer Nicolas Gerardin has partnered with pioneering platform 1of1 and ARTM Technologies to produce luxury NFTs based on his photography.

1of1 NFT Platform (PRNewswire)

The NFTs will include rare and famous images by the French photographer who works with the world's top celebrities, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Jonas Brothers, Priyanka Chopra, Donatella Versace, James Franco, Daniel Radcliffe, Kendall Jenner, Lewis Hamilton, Karim Benzema, Paulo Dybala, Sofia Carson, and many more.

Gerardin's photographs have appeared on the front covers of leading international magazines and were recently hailed by Georgina Rodríguez in the Netflix special 'I am Georgina.' as "the best photographer in Europe."

1of1 is the first official luxury NFT platform for pioneering tech firm ARTM Technologies. It has already established numerous global partnerships with international luxury brands. ARTM is an ERC-20 token used to unlock NFTs, video streaming, metaverse, and gaming add-ons.

Co-Founder Craig Allard shared,

"We are very excited to be linking up with such an internationally-acclaimed photographer. His client list speaks for itself, and we can't wait to see what can be achieved in partnership with our 1of1 luxury NFTs. These will be based on his photographs, including some of his rare work and his more famous pieces. Some will involve experiences and special access to events and celebrities. Our pioneering technology is already changing the world of NFTs, leveraging blockchain technology with new use cases. This latest partnership will add another element to our work, and we look forward to announcing more details in due course."

