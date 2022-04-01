51job, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) ("51job" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2021 ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Net revenues increased 15.7% over Q4 2020 to RMB1,345.2 million ( US$211.1 million )

Online recruitment services revenues increased 12.0%

Other human resource related revenues increased 19.0%

Income from operations was RMB304.6 million ( US$47.8 million )

Fully diluted earnings per share was RMB5.23 (US$0.82)

Non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share[1] was RMB5.99 (US$0.94)

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

Net revenues increased 19.8% from 2020 to RMB4,420.4 million ( US$693.7 million )

Online recruitment services revenues increased 11.6%

Other human resource related revenues increased 31.3%

Income from operations was RMB551.3 million ( US$86.5 million )

Fully diluted earnings per share was RMB9.40 (US$1.47)

Non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was RMB13.12 (US$2.06)

[1] Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes share-based compensation expense, loss from foreign currency translation, and changes in fair value of listed equity securities investment and long-term investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items. Please refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" tables contained in this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Net revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 were RMB1,345.2 million (US$211.1 million), an increase of 15.7% from RMB1,163.1 million for the same quarter in 2020.

Online recruitment services revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 12.0% to RMB617.7 million (US$96.9 million) compared with RMB551.6 million for the same quarter in 2020, primarily due to an improvement in hiring sentiment, demand and activity from employers in 2021.

Other human resource related revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 19.0% to RMB727.5 million (US$114.2 million) from RMB611.5 million for the same quarter in 2020. The growth was primarily driven by robust employer demand for seasonal campus recruitment, business process outsourcing and training services in 2021.

Cost of services for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 29.1% to RMB535.2 million (US$84.0 million) from RMB414.5 million for the same quarter in 2020, primarily due to higher employee compensation expenses, headcount additions and greater direct costs, such as venue rental, media production and technology support, incurred in providing campus recruitment services to employers. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 8.2% to RMB810.0 million (US$127.1 million) from RMB748.6 million for the same quarter in 2020. Gross margin, which is gross profit as a percentage of net revenues, was 60.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with 64.4% for the same quarter in 2020.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 28.9% to RMB505.4 million (US$79.3 million) from RMB392.0 million for the same quarter in 2020. Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 34.3% to RMB403.6 million (US$63.3 million) from RMB300.6 million for the same quarter in 2020, primarily due to higher employee compensation expenses, staff additions and greater spending on advertising and brand awareness campaigns. Advertising and promotion expenses increased 27.7% to RMB90.0 million (US$14.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021 from RMB70.5 million for the same quarter in 2020.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 11.3% to RMB101.8 million (US$16.0 million) from RMB91.4 million for the same quarter in 2020, primarily due to higher employee compensation expenses

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB304.6 million (US$47.8 million) compared with RMB356.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating margin, which is income from operations as a percentage of net revenues, was 22.6% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with 30.7% for the same quarter in 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expense, operating margin would have been 24.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with 33.7% for the same quarter in 2020.

The Company recognized a loss from foreign currency translation of RMB10.9 million (US$1.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with RMB33.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to the impact of the change in exchange rate between the Renminbi and the U.S. dollar on the Company's U.S. dollar cash deposits.

The Company recognized a mark-to-market, non-cash loss of RMB10.7 million (US$1.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with RMB9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 associated with a change in fair value of listed equity securities investment in Huali University Group Limited, which is traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Company also recognized RMB3.4 million (US$0.5 million) in professional services fees and administrative expenses related to the proposed going-private transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Other income in the fourth quarter of 2021 included local government financial subsidies of RMB98.6 million (US$15.5 million) compared with RMB14.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to 51job for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB355.2 million (US$55.7 million) compared with RMB342.0 million for the same quarter in 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB5.23 (US$0.82) compared with RMB5.01 for the same quarter in 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, total share-based compensation expense was RMB29.9 million (US$4.7 million) compared with RMB35.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Excluding share-based compensation expense, loss from foreign currency translation and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB406.7 million (US$63.8 million) compared with RMB420.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was RMB5.99 (US$0.94) in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with RMB6.16 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Net revenues in 2021 were RMB4,420.4 million (US$693.7 million), an increase of 19.8% from RMB3,689.0 million in 2020

Online recruitment services revenues in 2021 increased 11.6% to RMB2,396.2 million (US$376.0 million) from RMB2,147.3 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the improvement in business activity and more recruitment needs of employers in China in 2021.

Other human resource related revenues in 2021 increased 31.3% to RMB2,024.2 million (US$317.6 million) from RMB1,541.6 million in 2020, primarily due to resilient customer demand and usage of the Company's training, campus recruitment, placement and business process outsourcing services.

Cost of services in 2021 increased 32.9% to RMB1,676.7 million (US$263.1 million) from RMB1,261.7 million in 2020, primarily due to higher employee compensation expenses and headcount additions. Gross profit in 2021 increased 13.0% to RMB2,743.7 million (US$430.5 million) from RMB2,427.2 million in 2020. Gross margin was 62.1% in 2021 compared with 65.8% in 2020.

Income from operations in 2021 decreased 36.4% to RMB551.3 million (US$86.5 million) from RMB867.1 million in 2020, primarily due to the significant increase in sales and marketing expenses in 2021. Operating margin was 12.5% in 2021 compared with 23.5% in 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expense, operating margin would have been 15.9% in 2021 compared with 27.4% in 2020.

Net income attributable to 51job in 2021 was RMB640.7 million (US$100.5 million) compared with RMB1,097.3 million in 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share in 2021 was RMB9.40 (US$1.47) compared with RMB16.12 in 2020.

Excluding share-based compensation expense, loss from foreign currency translation, and changes in fair value of listed equity securities investment and long-term investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job in 2021 was RMB894.4 million (US$140.4 million) compared with RMB1,243.9 million in 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was RMB13.12 (US$2.06) in 2021 compared with RMB18.28 in 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, cash and short-term investments totaled RMB10,587.0 million (US$1,661.3 million) compared with RMB10,761.9 million as of December 31, 2020.

Currency Convenience Translation

For the convenience of readers, certain Renminbi amounts have been translated into U.S. dollar amounts at the rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on December 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), 51job uses non-GAAP financial measures of income before income tax expense, income tax expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to 51job and adjusted earnings per share, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude share-based compensation expense, loss from foreign currency translation and changes in fair value of listed equity securities investment and long-term investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items. The Company believes excluding share-based compensation expense and its related tax effect from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful for its management and investors to assess and analyze the Company's core operating results as such expense is not directly attributable to the underlying performance of the Company's business operations and do not impact its cash earnings. The Company believes excluding loss from foreign currency translation and changes in fair value of listed equity securities investment and long-term investment, as well as the related tax effect, from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful for its management and investors as such translation, mark-to-market gain or loss is not indicative of the Company's core business operations and will not result in cash settlement nor impact the Company's cash earnings. 51job also believes these non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expense, loss from foreign currency translation and changes in fair value of listed equity securities investment and long-term investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, are important in helping investors to understand the Company's current financial performance and future prospects and to compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis. The presentation of these additional measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies. The non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to GAAP measures in the attached financial statements.

About 51job

Founded in 1998, 51job is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China. With a comprehensive suite of HR solutions, 51job meets the needs of enterprises and job seekers through the entire talent management cycle, from initial recruitment to employee retention and career development. The Company's main online recruitment platforms (http://www.51job.com, http://www.yingjiesheng.com, http://www.51jingying.com, http://www.lagou.com, and http://www.51mdd.com), as well as mobile applications, connect millions of people with employment opportunities every day. 51job also provides a number of other value-added HR services, including business process outsourcing, training, professional assessment, campus recruitment, executive search and compensation analysis. 51job has a call center in Wuhan and a nationwide network of sales and service locations spanning more than 30 cities across China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 51job's beliefs and expectations, as well as 51job's strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements. 51job may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. All forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations at the time of the statements and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: execution of 51job's strategies and business plans; growth and trends of the human resource services industry in China; market acceptance of 51job's products and services; competition in the industry; 51job's ability to control costs and expenses; 51job's ability to retain key personnel and attract new talent; relevant government policies and regulations relating to 51job's industry, corporate structure and business operations; seasonality in the business; fluctuations in the value of the Renminbi against the U.S. dollar and other currencies; risks related to acquisitions or investments 51job has made or will make in the future; accounting adjustments that may occur during the quarterly or annual close or auditing process; and fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and globally, including the impact of the coronavirus or other pandemic. Further information regarding these and other risks are included in 51job's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release and based on assumptions that 51job believes to be reasonable as of this date, and 51job undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

51job, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income













For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2021 (In thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

RMB

RMB

US$ (Note 1)











Revenues:









Online recruitment services 551,562

617,703

96,931 Other human resource related revenues 611,545

727,480

114,157











Net revenues 1,163,107

1,345,183

211,088 Cost of services (Note 2) (414,504)

(535,189)

(83,983)











Gross profit 748,603

809,994

127,105











Operating expenses:









Sales and marketing (Note 3) (300,583)

(403,604)

(63,334) General and administrative (Note 4) (91,439)

(101,786)

(15,972)











Total operating expenses (392,022)

(505,390)

(79,306)











Income from operations 356,581

304,604

47,799











Loss from foreign currency translation (33,851)

(10,917)

(1,713) Interest and investment income, net 59,482

56,142

8,810 Change in fair value of listed equity securities investment (9,404)

(10,715)

(1,681) Fees and expenses related to proposed going-private

transaction —

(3,357)

(527) Other income, net 11,691

98,335

15,431











Income before income tax expense 384,499

434,092

68,119 Income tax expense (52,695)

(83,210)

(13,057)











Net income 331,804

350,882

55,062 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 10,244

4,273

671











Net income attributable to 51job, Inc. 342,048

355,155

55,733











Net income 331,804

350,882

55,062 Other comprehensive income (loss) 22,745

(269)

(42)











Total comprehensive income 354,549

350,613

55,020











Earnings per share:









Basic 5.07

5.27

0.83 Diluted 5.01

5.23

0.82











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic 67,402,582

67,437,209

67,437,209 Diluted 68,245,670

67,941,118

67,941,118























Notes:









(1) The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00 on December 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. (2) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB6,307 and RMB4,933 (US$774) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively. (3) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB5,422 and RMB4,241 (US$666) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively. (4) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB23,280 and RMB20,717 (US$3,251) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

51job, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income













For the Year Ended

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2021 (In thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

RMB

RMB

US$ (Note 1)











Revenues:









Online recruitment services 2,147,334

2,396,209

376,017 Other human resource related revenues 1,541,617

2,024,219

317,644











Net revenues 3,688,951

4,420,428

693,661 Cost of services (Note 2) (1,261,731)

(1,676,727)

(263,115)











Gross profit 2,427,220

2,743,701

430,546











Operating expenses:









Sales and marketing (Note 3) (1,182,677)

(1,790,535)

(280,974) General and administrative (Note 4) (377,438)

(401,827)

(63,055)











Total operating expenses (1,560,115)

(2,192,362)

(344,029)











Income from operations 867,105

551,339

86,517











Loss from foreign currency translation (53,442)

(15,793)

(2,478) Interest and investment income, net 228,500

212,690

33,376 Change in fair value of listed equity securities investment 10,760

(88,296)

(13,856) Fees and expenses related to proposed going-private

transaction —

(87,544)

(13,738) Change in fair value of long-term investment 39,614

—

— Other income, net 167,308

192,233

30,166











Income before income tax expense 1,259,845

764,629

119,987 Income tax expense (188,417)

(155,721)

(24,436)











Net income 1,071,428

608,908

95,551 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 25,848

31,775

4,986











Net income attributable to 51job, Inc. 1,097,276

640,683

100,537











Net income 1,071,428

608,908

95,551 Other comprehensive income (loss) 22,451

(415)

(65)











Total comprehensive income 1,093,879

608,493

95,486











Earnings per share:









Basic 16.35

9.50

1.49 Diluted 16.12

9.40

1.47











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic 67,101,601

67,429,296

67,429,296 Diluted 68,056,724

68,185,891

68,185,891























Notes:









(1) The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00 on December 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. (2) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB23,648 and RMB24,019 (US$3,769) for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively. (3) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB20,329 and RMB20,648 (US$3,240) for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively. (4) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB99,829 and RMB104,889 (US$16,460) for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

51job, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results













For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2021 (In thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

RMB

RMB

US$ (Note 1)











GAAP income before income tax expense 384,499

434,092

68,119 Add: Share-based compensation 35,009

29,891

4,691 Add: Loss from foreign currency translation 33,851

10,917

1,713 Add: Change in fair value of listed equity securities investment 9,404

10,715

1,681 Non-GAAP income before income tax expense 462,763

485,615

76,204











GAAP income tax expense (52,695)

(83,210)

(13,057) Tax effect of non-GAAP line items (208)

(7)

(1) Non-GAAP income tax expense (52,903)

(83,217)

(13,058)











Non-GAAP adjusted net income 409,860

402,398

63,146











Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job, Inc. 420,104

406,671

63,817











Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share:









Basic 6.23

6.03

0.95 Diluted 6.16

5.99

0.94











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic 67,402,582

67,437,209

67,437,209 Diluted 68,245,670

67,941,118

67,941,118













For the Year Ended

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2021 (In thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

RMB

RMB

US$ (Note 1)











GAAP income before income tax expense 1,259,845

764,629

119,987 Add: Share-based compensation 143,806

149,556

23,469 Add: Loss from foreign currency translation 53,442

15,793

2,478 Add (Less): Change in fair value of listed equity securities

investment (10,760)

88,296

13,856 Less: Change in fair value of long-term investment (39,614)

—

— Non-GAAP income before income tax expense 1,406,719

1,018,274

159,790











GAAP income tax expense (188,417)

(155,721)

(24,436) Tax effect of non-GAAP line items (279)

79

12 Non-GAAP income tax expense (188,696)

(155,642)

(24,424)











Non-GAAP adjusted net income 1,218,023

862,632

135,366











Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job, Inc. 1,243,871

894,407

140,352











Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share:









Basic 18.54

13.26

2.08 Diluted 18.28

13.12

2.06











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic 67,101,601

67,429,296

67,429,296 Diluted 68,056,724

68,185,891

68,185,891























Note (1): The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00 on December 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

51job, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets

















As of



December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2021 (In thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



RMB

RMB

US$ (Note 1)













ASSETS























Current assets:











Cash 3,292,698

10,539,923

1,653,944

Restricted cash 2,258

—

—

Short-term investments 7,469,213

47,116

7,394

Accounts receivable (net of allowance of RMB26,798 and











RMB27,522 as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively) 290,480

382,164

59,970

Prepayments and other current assets 492,980

561,677

88,139













Total current assets 11,547,629

11,530,880

1,809,447













Non-current assets:











Time deposits 719,189

745,450

116,977

Long-term investments 1,576,250

1,474,928

231,448

Property and equipment, net 273,157

755,789

118,600

Goodwill 1,036,124

1,036,124

162,590

Intangible assets, net 163,503

126,497

19,850

Right-of-use assets 307,869

1,839,143

288,602

Other long-term assets 13,946

14,065

2,207

Deferred tax assets 38,013

52,793

8,284













Total non-current assets 4,128,051

6,044,789

948,558













Total assets 15,675,680

17,575,669

2,758,005













LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY























Current liabilities:











Current portion of long-term bank loan —

52,500

8,238

Accounts payable 83,087

136,999

21,498

Salary and employee related accrual 182,565

221,890

34,819

Taxes payable 172,254

212,873

33,404

Advances from customers 1,158,604

1,163,615

182,598

Lease liabilities, current 34,952

42,093

6,605

Other payables and accruals 1,178,955

1,132,921

177,780













Total current liabilities 2,810,417

2,962,891

464,942













Non-current liabilities:











Long-term bank loan —

997,500

156,530

Lease liabilities, non-current 44,949

37,776

5,928

Deferred tax liabilities 232,087

224,571

35,240













Total non-current liabilities 277,036

1,259,847

197,698













Total liabilities 3,087,453

4,222,738

662,640













Mezzanine equity:











Redeemable non-controlling interests 189,811

156,880

24,618













Shareholders' equity:











Common shares (US$0.0001 par value: 500,000,000 shares











authorized, 67,406,657 and 67,437,209 shares issued and











outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively) 54

54

8

Additional paid-in capital 5,206,154

5,363,570

841,661

Statutory reserves 18,474

18,840

2,956

Accumulated other comprehensive income 276,975

276,560

43,398

Retained earnings 6,871,090

7,511,407

1,178,704













Total 51job, Inc. shareholders' equity 12,372,747

13,170,431

2,066,727













Non-controlling interests 25,669

25,620

4,020













Total equity 12,398,416

13,196,051

2,070,747













Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity 15,675,680

17,575,669

2,758,005



























Note (1): The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00 on December 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

