Vitality Expands Gateway Flex Health and Wellness Marketplace with HealthFitness Personal Training, Health and Ergonomics Coaching

CHICAGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and wellness company Vitality Group has added HealthFitness' services to Gateway Flex. These additions will offer employees more options to improve their wellbeing, both physically and mentally, with the support and guidance of expert coaches from HealthFitness, a Trustmark company, and a leading provider of comprehensive fitness solutions, injury prevention and treatment programs and wellness services.

"Gateway Flex helps employers boost engagement by offering more relevant choices to employees to meet their specific needs," said Tanya Little, Chief Growth Officer, Vitality. "We're excited to add these HealthFitness offerings to our marketplace."

The first program of its kind, Gateway Flex offers employers unprecedented flexibility with less complexity and efficient use of resources, as they only pay for solutions that their employees use.

Vitality members can now opt-in to participate in the following HealthFitness programs:

Personal Training – Live virtual session packages with a professional trainer, customized to the member.

Health Coaching – Interactive sessions with coaches focused on healthy eating, fitness, resilience and weight with an ongoing action plan that addresses goals, barriers and strategies.

Ergonomics – Live video sessions with an ergonomic professional to help the employee identify work-related risks based on their workstation and body mechanics and offer recommendations to reduce these risks.

Health Advising – Live telephonic interaction where participants receive guidance, recommendations and resources to help them toward their health goals.

"At HealthFitness, we're continuously working to improve the employee wellbeing experience, boost engagement and care for the whole person throughout their health journey," said HealthFitness Chief Growth Officer Jen Smith. "We look forward to introducing more people to our skilled and passionate wellness and fitness professionals through Gateway Flex, helping employees find health and wellbeing support when they need it, and creating trusted relationships."

HealthFitness is one of 13 strategic partners integrated into Vitality Gateway Flex across the broader behavior change platform.

About HealthFitness

HealthFitness, a Trustmark company, builds and manages comprehensive fitness solutions for leading companies and organizations. With a holistic approach that extends beyond fitness, HealthFitness is a proven leader in engaging and connecting people both on-site and online, to create a strong community of health. Parent organization Trustmark, through its subsidiaries and operating divisions, provides a full spectrum of employee benefits to protect and improve individuals' health and overall wellbeing. For more information, visit healthfitness.com and trustmarkbenefits.com.

About Vitality Group

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending industry-leading smart tech, data, incentives and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and their organizations. As one of the largest wellness companies in the world, Vitality brings a dynamic and diverse perspective through successful partnerships with the most forward-thinking insurers and employers. More than 20 million people in 36 markets engage in the Vitality program. For more information, visit vitalitygroup.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

