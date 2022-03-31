Ask the Expert
TAYLOR DEVICES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER AND NINE-MONTH RESULTS

Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y., March 31, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ SmallCap: "TAYD") announced today that it had a 3rd quarter Net loss of $117,293, down from last year's 3rd quarter Net earnings of $182,318.  Net earnings for the 1st nine months were $724,388, also down from last year's Net earnings for the 1st nine months of $1,003,619.

Sales for the 3rd quarter were $6,143,329, up from last year's 3rd quarter sales of $4,772,371.  Sales for the 1st nine months were $21,209,052, also up from last year's 1st nine months sales of $15,249,425.

"Sales for this quarter and the 1st nine months of the year are up significantly from last year's levels; 29% and 39% respectively, but still down slightly from our pre-pandemic average levels," stated Tim Sopko, CEO.  He further commented, "This lower sales volume concurrent with the unprecedented pandemic driven escalation of material and labor costs stressed profits, particularly in the 3rd quarter."  He continued, "Last year's results included significant US Government COVID-19 financial assistance that is no longer available to us; $634,000 in the 3rd quarter and $2,096,000 in the 1st nine months, thereby masking the relatively improved profitability of the business this year at the relatively higher sales volumes."

He concluded, "We remain confident that our continued investment in our people, technologic differentiators and operational capabilities has us well positioned to support the needs of our customers as the recovery from the pandemic continues."

The company's firm order backlog is $17,400,000 at the end of the February as compared to $18,800,000 at this time last year.

Taylor Devices, Inc. is a 66-year-old company engaged in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of shock absorption, rate control and energy storage devices for use in various types of vehicles, machinery, equipment, and structures.  The company continues to target growth in the domestic Aerospace and Defense market as well as global Structural Construction and Industrial markets.

3rd Quarter (3 months ended 02/28/22 & 02/28/21)

F/Y 22



F/Y 21

Sales

$    6,143,329



$   4,772,371

Net Earnings

$      -117,293



$      182,318

Earnings per Share

$            -0.03



$            0.05

Shares Outstanding

3,496,833



3,487,599











1st Nine months (ended 02/28/22 & 02/28/21)

F/Y 22



F/Y 21

Sales

$  21,209,052



$ 15,249,425

Net Earnings

$       724,388



$   1,003,619

Earnings per Share

$             0.21



$            0.29

Shares Outstanding

3,496,968



3,487,801






Taylor's website can be visited at:  www.taylordevices.com ; with company newsletters and other pertinent information at www.taylordevices.com/investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc.

Contact:

Artie Regan




Regan & Associates, Inc.


212) 587-3005 (phone)


212) 587-3006 (fax)


main@reganproxy.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taylor-devices-announces-third-quarter-and-nine-month-results-301514786.html

SOURCE Taylor Devices, Inc.

