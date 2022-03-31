Tampa General Hospital Teams Up with The Florida Aquarium to Showcase World-Class Care

Expanded partnership to bring behind-the-scenes look at animal medical treatments, education and inspiration to guests.

TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Florida Aquarium and Tampa General Hospital (TGH), leaders in the Tampa Bay community and their respective fields, announced an expanded partnership that will help bring education, entertainment, and inspiration to guests of the Aquarium for years to come.

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital) (PRNewswire)

The two organizations share a common goal – to provide world-class care to those that count on them. Through the partnership with TGH, Aquarium guests will get a firsthand look at the unparalleled medical care every animal receives from the Aquarium's veterinary staff at its new, on-campus Tampa General Hospital Animal Health Care Center.

"Animal care and welfare is our top priority and thanks to our continued partnership with TGH, one of the nation's preeminent healthcare providers, we will further provide world-class medical care to our animals," said Roger Germann, president and CEO of The Florida Aquarium. "A healthy animal collection furthers our ability to save wildlife from extinction through practice, science and research, and understanding."

Later this year, guests of the Aquarium will have an opportunity to learn about the Aquarium's commitment to providing the best animal care to its 9,000 residents, and how the teams efforts are advancing science and the practice of veterinary medicine to improve animal and human health. Guests will also be able to observe preventative animal exams from time to time through the viewing window at the Tampa General Hospital Animal Health Care Center located in The Doyle Family Shorelines Gallery.

"Advancing the health of the Tampa Bay region also means taking care of the environment around us," said John Couris, president & CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "Healthy oceans lead to healthy people and healthy people lead to healthy communities. Healthy communities are among the highest priority for both organizations and this partnership furthers that work."

The Aquarium and hospital will host an official ribbon cutting when the Tampa General Hospital Animal Health Care Center opens later in 2022.

In recognition of its dedication to providing world-class care to members of our community and beyond, Tampa General Hospital has been ranked as the #1 hospital in Tampa Bay by U.S. News & World Report for the sixth consecutive year. TGH is also listed among the top four hospitals in Florida and ranked as one of the nation's top 50 hospitals in five medical specialties for 2021-2022 by U.S. News & World Report.

As more than just a must-see attraction, The Florida Aquarium was named the #3 Aquarium in North America in USA TODAY'S 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for the vital role it serves in animal conservation through rescue and rehabilitation efforts and advocating for the environmental health of our oceans.

ABOUT THE FLORIDA AQUARIUM

The Florida Aquarium actively participates in and promotes stewardship of the natural environment as part of our mission of conservation. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, The Florida Aquarium provides an opportunity for guests to experience a wide variety of aquatic and terrestrial animals, explore complex ecosystems, engage with interactive and informational exhibits and search for wild dolphins in Tampa Bay. More than a must-see attraction, The Florida Aquarium is working to protect and restore our blue planet through conservation efforts that included ground-breaking research and rescue efforts that help restore Florida's coral and sea turtle populations. To learn more, follow us on social media at @floridaaquarium and visit www.flaquarium.org.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals, and one of the top four hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious 2021 Forbes magazine rankings – America's Best Employers by State, third out of 100 Florida companies and first among health care and social organizations and 13th nationally in America's Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal 2020 provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track . As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

