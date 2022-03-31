Strategic Investment Group is Early Signatory to CFA Institute Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Code for the Investment Profession in the U.S. and Canada

Strategic Investment Group is Early Signatory to CFA Institute Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Code for the Investment Profession in the U.S. and Canada

ARLINGTON, Va., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Investment Group ("Strategic") is pleased to be among the first Outsourced Chief Investment Officer ("OCIO") providers to become a signatory to the CFA Institute Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Code for the Investment Profession in the United States and Canada ("DEI Code").

Strategic Investment Group, a pioneer in Outsourced CIO (OCIO) solutions since 1987. (PRNewswire)

The DEI Code provides an actionable framework that aims to foster the necessary commitment to lead to meaningful, measurable change for greater inclusion in the finance and investment management industry. The six principles of the DEI Code echo Strategic's long-standing commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in our firm and the industry more broadly.

"We are proud to add the CFA Institute DEI Code and its accompanying implementation guidance to our current diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts and look forward to furthering our collective goal of increasing diverse representation in the financial industry," said Leah Posadas, Director, Client Portfolio Management and Chair of Strategic's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.

"Strategic believes that increased team diversity results in better decision-making, which ultimately leads to better investment outcomes. We welcome, endorse, and proudly adopt the DEI Code, which is a path to transformational impact in the industry where much progress is still necessary," said Lauren Fitzgerald, Strategic's Chief Human Resources Officer and Managing Director.

Sarah Maynard, ASIP, Global Head of External Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, CFA Institute comments: "Becoming a signatory to the DEI Code sends a clear signal to employees and stakeholders that progress will be made. I'm delighted to welcome Strategic Investment Group to the growing number of organizations committed to the principles of the Code."

About Strategic

Strategic Investment Group®, a pioneer in dedicated Outsourced CIO (OCIO) solutions since 1987, has built enduring partnerships with institutional investors as an outsourced chief investment officer, providing its clients with active portfolio management, rigorous risk management, and open architecture manager selection. Strategic functions as a co-fiduciary and discretionary investment partner for clients, enabling them to focus on their core business. We offer customized solutions, ranging from comprehensive total portfolio management to focused assignments such as alternatives (e.g., venture capital/private equity, real estate, and/or hedge funds) or international investments

We strive to build enduring partnerships with our clients by strengthening their investment programs through a dynamic, value-enhancing investment process, sound governance framework, and world-class client service. Our mission is to empower investors through experience, innovation, and excellence.

Strategic had $27.9 billion in discretionary assets under management as of December 31, 2021.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 180,000 CFA® charterholders worldwide in more than 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and there are 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org.

For further information contact:

Leah Posadas, Director, Client Portfolio Management

lposadas@strategicgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Strategic Investment Group